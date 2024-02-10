Rapper and self-proclaimed Swiftie Flavor Flav gushed about Taylor Swift’s big win at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

“I love Taylor! That’s my girl. I’m a very big fan,” Flavor Flav, 64, exclusively told Us Weekly at Shaq’s Fun House on Friday, February 9, located at The Wynn’s XS nightclub in Las Vegas. Swift won the Grammys for Best Pop Vocal and Album of the Year, making it her 13th time and 14th winning at the award show, as noted by “King Swiftie” himself. “She did her thing. I’m very proud of her,” the rapper added.

The Grammys, which aired on Sunday, February 4, saw Swift win big for her album Midnights. When asked if he would ever consider collaborating with Swift on a future project, Flavor Flav told Us, “Who wouldn’t want to collab with Taylor? Can you tell me? Alright, okay? You’re talking to King Swiftie here.”

Flavor Flav shared a photo of the duo at the Grammys with the caption, “FLAVOR FLAV::: Y’all waited long enough ⏰KING SWIFTIE and QUEEN TAYLOR SWIFT just for you #Grammys.” He similarly praised Swift on the NFL Honors red carpet on Friday, February 9, saying that he “got to get some Taylor time” at the Grammys.

“The discussion was about me congratulating her on all her success,” he said of their conversation. “And me being a big fan of hers, a big supporter of hers.” For those curious, Flavor Flav’s favorite song from Swift’s discography is “Bad Blood.”

“I mean, that’s [about] everybody’s relationships, or everybody’s families, or everybody’s friendships, it’s like, you know, ‘I used to be good friends, now you did something to me, now we got bad blood, look what you’ve done!’” he said.

While Flavor Flav is already in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII, Swift still has a ways to go before she can watch her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, play against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 11. Swift was reportedly rushed onto a plane shortly after performing in Tokyo as part of her Eras Tour to make it to the big game on time.

“Taylor is doing everything in her power to show up tomorrow for the Super Bowl,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly. With a 12-hour flight ahead of her and a 17-hour time difference, it remains unconfirmed if Swift will make it to Las Vegas in time to cheer Kelce on.

Either way, Flavor Flav doesn’t have any doubts about Swift or her relationship with the NFL star. “I’m proud of both of them, man,” Flavor Flav told Us about the couple. “I hope they last forever.”

Reporting by Hannah Kahn