Being ‘King Swiftie’ — or being Flavor Flav, for that matter — comes with perks.

The rapper and Taylor Swift fan had a chance to talk to Swift at the Grammys on Sunday, February 4. Speaking on the NFL Honors red carpet, Flavor Flav, 64, told reporters he “got to get some Taylor time” at the awards show.

Their conversation seems like one that any fan would have when meeting their idol. “The discussion was about me congratulating her on all her success. And me being a big fan of hers, a big supporter of hers,” he said.

He also revealed to Swift, 34, that her fans bestowed upon him the nickname of “King Swiftie,” to which she replied, “I know.”

“Yo, when I heard her say that, that was huge for me,” Flavor Flav said.

A picture of the duo at the Grammys went viral when Flavor Flav posted it via Instagram earlier this month. He captioned the photo: “FLAVOR FLAV::: Y’all waited long enough ⏰KING SWIFTIE and QUEEN TAYLOR SWIFT just for you #Grammys.”

The Public Enemy member first met Swift at the iHeartRadio Awards in March 2023. Since then, he’s been spotted at concerts throughout her Eras Tour, including in Detroit and San Francisco. He also attended the premiere of her Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film, and repped Swift merch at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

And if you’re wondering, his favorite Swift song is “Bad Blood,” even though it’s mad love between the two of them.

“I mean, that’s [about] everybody’s relationships, or everybody’s families, or everybody’s friendships, it’s like, you know, ‘I used to be good friends, now you did something to me, now we got bad blood, look what you’ve done!’” he said.

It seems emblematic of exactly why he’s a Swiftie in the first place. As he told People, “Every lyric that she spits out relates to life.”

While Flavor Flav is already in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII, Swift could make it in time for the game to root on boyfriend Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs. She’s currently on tour in Japan but is expected to fly back to the United States after her Saturday, February 10, show and make it to Allegiant Stadium in time for kickoff the next day.