Blake Lively has reacted to the alleged terrorist plot at her friend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concerts in Vienna.

“Oh my gosh, how terrifying,” Lively, 36, told Access Hollywood on Thursday, August 8, at the London premiere of It Ends With Us. “But, thank goodness they are completely on top of it.”

Lively is close friends with Swift, 34, and was also asked if they have spoken since the incident. Lively declined to respond further.

On Wednesday, August 7, Vienna police arrested two men for allegedly planning a violent attack at Swift’s three shows at Ernst Happel Stadium. According to a news conference, officials believed that a 19-year-old suspect had reported ties to ISIS and had a stockpile of chemical substances at his home. A third suspect was arrested on Friday, August 10.

Related: Inside Taylor Swift's Friendship With Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds Spotted: Taylor Swift’s friendships with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds growing stronger by the year. Lively first publicly revealed she is a fan of Swift in September 2015 after Lively was accused of throwing shade at the singer-songwriter. “…Sooo, turns out this WASN’T a video shoot for John Legend‘s cover of Bad Blood,” the actress […]

As a result, Swift’s three concerts were canceled with all ticket holders issued refunds.

“Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Vienna shows canceled due to government officials confirmation of planned terrorist attack,” concert organizers Barracuda Music wrote in a Wednesday statement. “With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety.”

Swift, who has not publicly addressed the incident, is scheduled to resume her Eras Tour on Thursday, August 15, for five shows at London’s Wembley Stadium.

“London plays host to a significant number of very high profile events each year with millions of visitors having a safe and enjoyable experience,” a spokesperson for the city’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement earlier this week. “The Met works closely with venue security teams and other partners to ensure there are appropriate security and policing plans in place.”

Related: What to Know About the Planned Attack at Taylor Swift’s Vienna Concert Scott Eisen/TAS23/Getty Images More details are emerging about the alleged terror attack that was planned for Taylor Swift’s upcoming Vienna Eras Tour concerts. Swift was scheduled to perform three shows at Vienna’s Ernst Happel Stadium from August 8 to August 10 before the authorities learned of a suspected threat. The shows were subsequently canceled as […]

The venue is also taking steps to ensure all patrons’ safety.

“The safety and security of fans at Wembley Stadium is of paramount importance,” a statement reads on Wembley’s official website. “We collaborate closely with the Police, the Safety Advisory Group, and the relevant authorities to ensure that the stadium’s security protocols meet the highest standards.”

There is also a “restricted bag policy,” prohibiting purses larger than 11x8x8 (an A4 size), and only letting ticket holders onto the grounds.

“No one is allowed to stand outside any entrance or on the Olympic Steps at the front of the stadium,” the Wembley website reads, noting there will not be any viewing galleries to listen outside. “Anyone hanging around outside the stadium will be moved on by security.”