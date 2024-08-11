London’s Wembley Stadium has specific plans to ensure that Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concerts run smoothly and safely.

“The safety and security of fans at Wembley Stadium is of paramount importance,” a statement on the venue’s official website reads. “We collaborate closely with the Police, the Safety Advisory Group, and the relevant authorities to ensure that the stadium’s security protocols meet the highest standards.”

Swift, 34, will perform five concerts at Wembley between Thursday, August 15, and Tuesday, August 20; her first shows since canceling performances in Vienna following a now-foiled terror attack.

In addition to collaborating with local police, Wembley also has a “restricted bag policy” where guests can’t bring in a purse larger than 11x8x8 (an A4 size). Additionally, only ticket holders are permitted inside the stadium.

“No one is allowed to stand outside any entrance or on the Olympic Steps at the front of the stadium,” the website reads, adding there will not be any viewing galleries to listen outside. “Anyone hanging around outside the stadium will be moved on by security.”

Local police are also monitoring the situation.

“London plays host to a significant number of very high profile events each year with millions of visitors having a safe and enjoyable experience,” a spokesperson for the city’s Metropolitan Police said in a Thursday, August 8, statement. “The Met works closely with venue security teams and other partners to ensure there are appropriate security and policing plans in place.”

Swift was scheduled to perform three concerts at Vienna’s Ernst Happel Stadium earlier this week. All three performances were canceled and refunded after an alleged terrorist plot.

“Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Vienna shows canceled due to government officials confirmation of planned terrorist attack,” concert organizers Barracuda Music wrote in a Wednesday, August 7, statement. “With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety.”

Earlier that day, Vienna police arrested two men for allegedly planning a violent attack at the show. According to a news conference, officials believed that a 19-year-old suspect reportedly pledged allegiance to ISIS and had a stockpile of chemical substances at his home. A third suspect was arrested on Friday, August 10.

Swift and her team have not publicly addressed the situation, but the pop star previously called such attacks her “biggest fear.”

“After the Manchester Arena bombing and the Vegas concert shooting, I was completely terrified to go on tour this time because I didn’t know how we were going to keep 3 million fans safe over seven months,” she wrote in a 2019 essay for Elle. “[My team and I put] a tremendous amount of planning, expense and effort [into] keeping my fans safe.”

Swift added at the time, “My fear of violence has continued into my personal life. I carry QuikClot army-grade bandage dressing, which is for gunshot or stab wounds.”