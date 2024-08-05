Taylor Swift Adds New Openers to London 'Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift is adding a few familiar faces to her Eras Tour opening list, including her pal Suki Waterhouse.

“Just wanted to tell you about something coming up that I’ve been so excited about: we’re adding 5 incredible artists to our 5 Wembley shows, going on right before @paramore!!” Swift, 34, wrote via Instagram Story on Monday, August 5. “I asked them to play on this tour because I love their music and think they’ll absolutely smash it in Wembley Stadium!!”

Swift encouraged her followers to listen to the music of the new openers, which included Waterhouse, 32, Sofia Isella, Holly Humberstone, Maisie Peters and Raye. “Gonna be a fun 5 nights!!” Swift concluded.

Swift is set to kick off her shows in London on Thursday, August 15, with performances concluding on Tuesday, August 20.

After the announcement on Monday, Waterhouse took to her Instagram Story to gush over the opportunity. “Somebody pinch me because I must be dreaming,” she wrote.

“It feels like an honor to simply exist in the same timeline as @taylorswift, let alone be an opener for her on the biggest and best tour ever,” she continued in another slide. “She’s the most generous, kind, thoughtful and talented person. To know her is to love her and I feel so honored to be a fan and friend.”

Waterhouse has been friends with Swift since at least 2016. Last year, Swift told Ssense, “Suki has always seemed like she stepped out of a time machine. Her music is so raw and hopelessly romantic because that’s how she moves through the world.”

In Monday’s Instagram story, the Daisy Jones and The Six actress noted that playing at Wembley Stadium in her hometown is something she “never thought” she’d be able to “check off the bucket list.” She added, “A dream come true that I never want to wake up from.”

In celebration of the news, Peters, 24, took to her Instagram Story on Monday to share a throwback video of her singing. “Someone tell this girl she’s supporting her favorite ever artist at Wembley stadium this month,” she wrote.

Humberstone, for her part, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, “Quite ridiculous really. I am so honored Taylor thank you.” She added in another slide, “The hardest secret I’ve ever had to keep.”

Swift began her record-breaking Eras Tour in March 2023. Her European leg of the shows comes to a close on August 20 in London.

During her 100th Eras Tour performance in June, Swift confirmed that the shows are scheduled to conclude in December of this year.

“I think that this tour has really become my entire life,” Swift said at the time. “It’s taken over everything. I think I once had hobbies, but I don’t know what they were anymore. All I do when I’m not on stage is sit at home and try to think of clever acoustic song mash-ups and think about what you might want to hear.”