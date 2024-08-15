Taylor Swift Spotted for 1st Time Since Canceled Vienna Concerts

Taylor Swift surfaced in London after she was forced to cancel the Vienna leg of her Eras Tour.

The pop star, 34, was photographed on Monday, August 12, seemingly channeling her inner Cher Horowitz in a plaid miniskirt and tailored jacket that recalled the iconic yellow skirt suit worn by Alicia Silverstone’s Clueless heroine. Instead of yellow, though, Swift rocked an autumnal palette of reds and earthy green. She accessorized her ensemble with green platform shoes and dark red lips.

According to TMZ, Swift had thrown a party for employees of her tour at Annabel’s, a private members-only club in London’s Mayfair neighborhood.

Swift has been laying low since her three concerts in Vienna were canceled on August 7 after police discovered and averted a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium. Officials took two men into custody, including a 19-year-old suspect they reported had ties to ISIS and a stockpile of chemical substances at his home. A third suspect was arrested on Friday, August 10.

The tour is scheduled to resume on Thursday, August 15, for five shows at London’s Wembley Stadium.

“London plays host to a significant number of very high-profile events each year with millions of visitors having a safe and enjoyable experience,” a spokesperson for the city’s Metropolitan Police said in an August 8 statement. “The Met works closely with venue security teams and other partners to ensure there are appropriate security and policing plans in place.”

Swift has previously been candid about her worries regarding violence at her concerts, calling it her “biggest fear.” The “Anti-Hero” singer has made efforts over the years to preserve her fans’ safety, including stopping her concerts mid-performance.

“After the Manchester Arena bombing and the Vegas concert shooting, I was completely terrified to go on tour this time because I didn’t know how we were going to keep 3 million fans safe over seven months,” she wrote in a 2019 essay for Elle. “[My team and I put] a tremendous amount of planning, expense and effort [into] keeping my fans safe.”

Swift added at the time, “My fear of violence has continued into my personal life. I carry QuikClot army-grade bandage dressing, which is for gunshot or stab wounds.”