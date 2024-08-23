Taylor Swift and Zoë Kravitz have a long history of supporting each other.

The duo’s friendship goes back to at least 2016, when they were spotted grabbing dinner in New York City with Swift’s star-studded squad.

“Something about ‘we’re in our young 20s!’ hurls people together into groups that can feel like your chosen family,” Swift wrote about her evolving friendships in an essay for Elle in 2019. “And maybe they will be for the rest of your life. Or maybe they’ll just be your comrades for an important phase, but not forever. It’s sad but sometimes when you grow, you outgrow relationships. You may leave behind friendships along the way, but you’ll always keep the memories.”

Though some of Swift’s friendships are no more, her and Kravitz’s relationship has stood the test of time – from nights out and nights in to seeing Swift perform in front of tens of thousands of fans on her Eras Tour.

“What is weirder to me, actually, is that after she performs for however many thousands of people, she just comes over after and we, like, drink some wine, eat a burger, and hang out,” Kravtiz told Jimmy Fallon during an August 2024 appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. “You would just never know that she’d just performed at Wembley [Stadium].”

2016

Swift and Kravitz hit the town with the 14-time Grammy Award winner’s girl squad – including Dakota Johnson, Cara Delevingne and more – for a dinner at The Fat Radish restaurant in New York City in 2016.

2020

Swift and Kravitz quarantined together while Kravitz filmed The Batman in London amid the coronavirus. NYT Magazine editor Jake Silverstein later told Women’s Wear Daily that Swift also helped Kravitz with a virtual photoshoot.

“Zoë was being very strict about it anyway because she’s shooting a movie,” Silverstein said. “And Taylor Swift was in her pod and willing to assist.”

Kravitz also opened up about being in Swift’s quarantine pod while speaking to GQ in November 2022.

“She was my pod,” Kravitz said. “She was a very important part of being in London, just having a friend that I could see and that would make me home-cooked meals and dinner on my birthday.”

March 2022

The Tortured Poets Department artist raved about Kravitz’s performance in The Batman via her Instagram Story after the film premiered in theaters.

“@zoeIsabellaKravitz IS THE CATWOMAN OF DREAMS,” Swift wrote at the time. “The Batman was PHENOMENAL!!!”

October 2022

Ahead of the release of Swift’s 10th studio album, Midnights, it was revealed that Kravitz cowrote and provided background vocals on the record’s opening track, “Lavender Haze.” She also cowrote the track “Karma.”

“Music is really scary for me because it feels more personal. It feels like my diary,” Kravitz – who is part of the R&B electro pop duo LOLAWOLF – previously told Elle.

March 2023

Swift posed with Zoë’s dad Lenny Kravitz backstage at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. In an Instagram post from that night, Lenny – who presented Swift with the Innovator Award – called the “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” singer “family.”

August 2023

The pair were seen hanging out in New Jersey at Swift’s longtime collaborator and producer Jack Antonoff and his wife Margaret Qualley‘s rehearsal dinner in August 2023.

That same month, Zoë’s fiancé Channing Tatum took his daughter Everly, whom he shares with ex Jenna Dewan, to Swift’s Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The Magic Mike star showed his support for Swift by donning a handmade T-shirt that said, “It’s Me, Hi, I’m the Daddy, It’s Me,” on the front, a play on the lyrics from her hit song, “Anti-Hero.”

July 2024

Tatum – who started dating Zoë in the summer of 2021 after meeting on the set of her directorial debut, Blink Twice – raved about Swift’s cooking skills during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

“She’ll make you dinner and whip it up no problem,” he said. “Like homemade Pop-Tarts. Warm Pop-Tarts. I’m like, ‘Did you just make these? How are these warm?’”

August 2024

Tatum and Zoë attended the Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium in London on August 18 as Swift wrapped the European leg of her tour. The pair were seen dancing to her chart-topping single, “Shake It Off.”

“It’s crazy,” Kravitz recalled during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon that same month. “I’m not surprised because Taylor is scary talented at everything she does. So it’s not surprising that she’s so good.”

Shortly after Zoë gushed about her, Swift urged her followers to see Tatum star in Blink Twice, which served as Zoë’s directorial debut.

“This film is incredible,” she wrote via her Instagram Story. “Thrilling, twisted, wickedly funny, and visually stunning. The performances are phenomenal. I’m so blown away by what she’s accomplished here and I can’t wait to watch everyone discover this film and brilliant filmmaker.”