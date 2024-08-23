Taylor Swift wants fans to see Blink Twice — and listen to Short N’ Sweet on the way to the theater

Swift, 34, took to Instagram on Friday, August 23, to praise Zoe Kravitz’s new movie and Sabrina Carpenter’s new album.

Blink Twice, the Kravitz-directed psychological thriller stars Naomi Ackie and Channing Tatum. It has received mixed reviews, but Swift might hold more sway than anybody.

Swift posted the movie’s poster via her Instagram story and added a link to buy tickets. Underneath the poster, she left her review.

Related: Taylor Swift’s Celebrity BFFs Through the Years Taylor Swift is quite popular! Take a look at some of the star's celebrity best friends -- including Demi Lovato, Ed Sheeran, Lily Aldridge, and more

“This film is incredible,” she wrote. “Thrilling, twisted, wickedly funny, and visually stunning. The performances are phenomenal. I’m so blown away by what she’s accomplished here and I can’t wait to watch everyone discover this film and brilliant filmmaker.”

Kravitz and the pop superstar are close friends, so it’s not exactly shocking that Swift promoted her movie. Kravitz heaped praise on Swift as well when she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, August 22. She described her pal as “scary talented at everything she does.”

“What is weirder to me, actually, is that after she performs for however many thousands of people, she just comes over after and we, like, drink some wine, eat a burger, and hang out,” Kravitz added. “You would just never know that she’d just performed at Wembley [Stadium].”

Swift and Carpenter are also close, dating back to when the two met backstage at one of Swift’s concerts in 2017. With Carpenter’s latest album dropping on Friday, Swift gave it a listen and, expectedly, stood behind her friend.

Related: Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter’s Friendship Timeline Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter’s friendship has come a long way over the years. Before the pair became the besties they are today, Carpenter was a longtime fan of Swift. Prior to dropping tracks like “Nonsense” and “Espresso,” Carpenter posted covers of Swift’s songs on her YouTube page, including “Picture to Burn” and “White Horse.” […]

Posting a picture of the two of them together and adding a link to order Short N’ Sweet, Swift wrote “Short ✔️ Sweet ✔️ Has made an extraordinary album ✔️.”

Short N’ Sweet is Carpenter’s sixth studio album, featuring singles “Espresso” and “Please Please Please.” Jack Antonoff, a collaborator of Swift, wrote and produced several songs on the album.

Carpenter, a Swiftie from childhood, has opened for Swift at several shows on her Eras Tour, an opportunity she called “the dreamiest dream come true.”

“I feel so lucky to witness the magic that is you and this tour,” Carpenter wrote via Instagram after her Eras Tour run ended in March. There is truly no one like you and there never will be! I love you with all my heart and I will cherish this Taybrina era (and all the eras) till the end of time 💞💞💞.”