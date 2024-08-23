Zoë Kravitz is in awe of her pal Taylor Swift after seeing the pop superstar’s Eras Tour.

Kravitz, 35, and fiancé Channing Tatum, 44, saw Swift perform live at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, August 18. Tatum even shared a sweet clip of Kravitz dancing along to “Shake It Off” via X.

“It’s crazy,” Kravitz recalled seeing Swift play for a huge stadium during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, August 22. “I’m not surprised because Taylor is scary talented at everything she does. So it’s not surprising that she’s so good.”

What does surprise the Blink Twice director about her friend is the ease with which Swift can switch off after performing.

“What is weirder to me, actually, to me is that after she performs for however many thousands of people, she just comes over after and we, like, drink some wine, eat a burger, and hang out,” Kravitz shared. “You would just never know that she’d just performed at Wembley.”

“There are a lot of famous people who don’t let you forget that they’re famous. They bring Wembley home with them,” Kravitz continued. “She really just turns into a normal person. It’s pretty crazy.”

Kravitz’s fiancé, Tatum, documented their Eras Tour show via X on Monday, August 19, revealing that Swift’s dad, Scott Swift, even gave him one of the star’s guitar picks.

“Date night with TSwift. The love is real and @taylorswift13 is an absolute force! Ha and got some guitar picks I’m gonna sell for charity from big daddy Swift himself. Legend he is,” Tatum wrote alongside a video highlighting the encounter.

During an interview on SiriusXM earlier this month, Tatum also gave some insight into the close relationship he and Kravitz have with Swift.

“But what’s beautiful, that I think you should know, is that — what’s beautiful and frustrating — she can just cook like a random, three-star Michelin Italian meal,” said the actor.

“She’ll be like, ‘What do you wanna eat tonight? Give me a genre.’ And all of a sudden, we’ll be like, ‘Italian,’ and then she’ll just whip out a risotto,” he added. “She’ll be talking to you while she’s doing it. And then warm Pop-Tarts at the end of the night. Homemade. There’s something for everybody.”

Tatum raved about Swift’s hosting skills — and her homemade Pop-Tarts — during his appearance on The Tonight Show last month, too. “She’ll make you dinner and whip it up no problem,” the actor said. “Like homemade Pop-Tarts. Warm Pop-Tarts. I’m like, ‘Did you just make these? How are these warm?’”