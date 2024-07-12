Channing Tatum Reveals Taylor Swift Made Him Homemade Pop Tarts

Channing Tatum offered a glimpse into what it’s like to go from a Taylor Swift fan to friend.

During the Thursday, July 11, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Tatum, 44, was asked about attending Swift’s Eras Tour show in Los Angeles.

“I was a fan of the music because I’ve listened to her forever but I did not know she was such an unstoppable force,” Tatum recalled. “I kind of know her a little personally and she’s really kind of just normal and sweet.”

The actor noted that Swift, 34, is always a great host for guests in her home, adding, “She’ll make you dinner and whip it up no problem. Like homemade Pop-Tarts. Warm Pop-Tarts. I’m like, ‘Did you just make these? How are these warm?’”

While discussing their friendship, Tatum also gave major props to Swift for her devotion to her career.

“Then you get to see her go on stage for a three-plus hour show — I challenge any triathlete that’s a champion to go and do what she’s doing on stage,” he said. “I was a fan fan afterwards.”

Tatum referred to Swift as “cool” and “so smart” before pivoting to a conversation about his fiancée Zoë Kravitz. After Fallon brought up the couple’s engagement, Tatum shared how excited he was to spend the rest of his life with Kravitz, 35.

“Thank you for that. I’m so happy. I don’t even know how to really put it into words,” Tatum gushed. “She’s so special. To get to wake up every day and create with somebody — It’s really, really good.”

Fallon pointed out that Kravitz is “super cool and super fun,” to which Tatum responded by joking, “Yeah, she’s not that cool … No, she’s actually really annoyingly cool. It’s a problem.”

Kravitz and Tatum have been open about their romance since they started dating in 2021. The pair initially sparked romance rumors after working together on Kravitz’s directorial debut, Blink Twice. Us Weekly confirmed in August 2021 that Tatum and Kravitz were officially dating after several PDA-filled outings.

Before finding love with Kravitz, Tatum was married to Jenna Dewan from 2009 to 2018, finalizing their divorce in 2019. The duo have remained in each other’s lives as they focus on coparenting their 11-year-old daughter, Everly.

Tatum previously said he had no plans to walk down the aisle again, telling Vanity Fair in January 2023, “Relationships are hard for me. Even though I am a bit of a monogamist. In business, I have no real fear of anything being destroyed. But heart things, when it comes to people I love, I have a really hard time. I end up trying too hard, you know?”

Kravitz, for her part, married Karl Glusman in May 2019 before calling it quits less than two years later.

A source has since told Us that Tatum and Kravitz are not ruling out plans to expand their family. “Having a baby is a very real possibility,” the insider shared in June 2023. “But they enjoy taking things slowly.”