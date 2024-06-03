Lenny Kravitz revealed details about the wedding of daughter Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum.

“He’s a really great guy,” Lenny, 60, said of Tatum, 44, during the Friday, May 31, episode of BBC’s “Zoe Ball and Friends” podcast. “He was raised well. So, you know, he’s got manners. He’s charming. He’s a soulful human being. And so, he’s become part of the family quite quickly.”

He added, “He fits and they’re in love. We’re going to have a wedding next year.”

When asked if he would perform at the ceremony, the rockstar said he “didn’t think so,” adding he would “just be hanging out.”

Although Lenny will be giving a father-of-the-bride speech, he wants to do it by the seat of his pants.

“It just comes at the moment. I don’t rehearse those things,” he told Entertainment Tonight in January, noting that his speech will come “from the heart.”

That same month, Lenny told E! News that there’s “a lot of mutual respect” between him and the Magic Mike actor.

“I do love him,” he said at the time. “We’re good friends … And my daughter’s happy.”

In October 2023, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Tatum and Zoë, 35, were engaged after the couple attended Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party in Los Angeles.

“She was playing coy, letting people look at her engagement ring,” the insider said at the time.

In August 2021, Us confirmed that Zoë and Tatum began dating after collaborating on her directorial debut, Blink Twice (previously titled Pussy Island). A source revealed that “things turned romantic fast” for the couple after “working together so closely.”

“They both thought the other was cool, fun and attractive, but never acted on it because they were never single,” the insider explained at the time. “They both have a lot in common, they’re both very active and love outdoor sports and being outdoors. They both work in Hollywood, but like being off the grid too, that’s why the [recent] upstate getaway was so great for them.”

Before her relationship with the, Zoë was married to Karl Glusman. The couple split in December 2020 after 19 months of marriage and their divorce was finalized in 2021. Tatum, for his part, was married to Jenna Dewan from 2009 to 2019. They share a 10-year-old daughter, Everly. They are still in a legal battle as they try to divvy up Magic Mike intellectual property rights and earnings.