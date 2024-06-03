Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Lenny Kravitz Reveals Daughter Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum’s Wedding Is Planned for Next Year

By
Lenny Kravitz Reveals Details About Daughter Zoe Kravitz and ‘Soulful’ Channing Tatum’s Wedding
Lenny Kravitz, Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum. Getty Images(3)

Lenny Kravitz revealed details about the wedding of daughter Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum.

“He’s a really great guy,” Lenny, 60, said of Tatum, 44, during the Friday, May 31, episode of BBC’s “Zoe Ball and Friends” podcast. “He was raised well. So, you know, he’s got manners. He’s charming. He’s a soulful human being. And so, he’s become part of the family quite quickly.”

He added, “He fits and they’re in love. We’re going to have a wedding next year.”

When asked if he would perform at the ceremony, the rockstar said he “didn’t think so,” adding he would “just be hanging out.”

Zoe Kravitz Brings Fiance Channing Tatum to Lenny s Walk of Fame Event

Related: Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz’s Relationship Timeline

Although Lenny will be giving a father-of-the-bride speech, he wants to do it by the seat of his pants.

“It just comes at the moment. I don’t rehearse those things,” he told Entertainment Tonight in January, noting that his speech will come “from the heart.”

That same month, Lenny told E! News that there’s “a lot of mutual respect” between him and the Magic Mike actor.

Lenny Kravitz Reveals Details About Daughter Zoe Kravitz and ‘Soulful’ Channing Tatum’s Wedding
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

“I do love him,” he said at the time. “We’re good friends … And my daughter’s happy.”

Manifest Melissa Roxburgh and J.R. Ramirez Make the Cutest Costar Couple

Related: Costar Couples! Celebs Who Fell in Love on TV and Movie Sets

In October 2023, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Tatum and Zoë, 35, were engaged after the couple attended Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party in Los Angeles.

“She was playing coy, letting people look at her engagement ring,” the insider said at the time.

Yesno Jumpsuit Orange Amazon

Deal of the Day

Jump for this Jumpsuit While it’s Still 39% Off! View Deal

In August 2021, Us confirmed that Zoë and Tatum began dating after collaborating on her directorial debut, Blink Twice (previously titled Pussy Island). A source revealed that “things turned romantic fast” for the couple after “working together so closely.”

“They both thought the other was cool, fun and attractive, but never acted on it because they were never single,” the insider explained at the time. “They both have a lot in common, they’re both very active and love outdoor sports and being outdoors. They both work in Hollywood, but like being off the grid too, that’s why the [recent] upstate getaway was so great for them.”

Everything Lenny Kravitz Has Said About Fatherhood and Raising Daughter Zoe

Related: Everything Lenny Kravitz Has Said About Fatherhood and Raising Daughter Zoe Thro...

Before her relationship with the, Zoë was married to Karl Glusman. The couple split in December 2020 after 19 months of marriage and their divorce was finalized in 2021. Tatum, for his part, was married to Jenna Dewan from 2009 to 2019. They share a 10-year-old daughter, Everly. They are still in a legal battle as they try to divvy up Magic Mike intellectual property rights and earnings.

In this article

Channing-Tatum-s-Best-Quotes-About-Parenting--Raising-Daughter-Everly-With-Ex-Jenna-Dewan -277

Channing Tatum
1251325222lenny_kravitz_290x206

Lenny Kravitz
Zoe Kravitz Celebrity Bio

Zoe Kravitz

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!