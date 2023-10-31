No frights were found as Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz spent Halloween weekend celebrating their engagement.

“Channing and Zoë are engaged!” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She was playing coy, letting people look at her engagement ring.”

The insider also noted that the couple were in “amazing spirits this weekend” and couldn’t keep their hands off one another while celebrating alongside friends. They were “always kissing and dancing together,” per the source.

Tatum, 43, and Kravitz, 34, attended Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 28. The pair got creative with their costumes, which were inspired by the film Rosemary’s Baby. Kravitz dressed as the main character from the 1986 horror film, Rosemary Woodhouse, who is played by Mia Farrow. She rocked a blonde pixie cut hairdo and a long white nightgown while holding a knife. Tatum, for his part, was the titular baby in a blue onesie and white bonnet.

Related: Celebrity Engagements of 2023: Stars Who Got Engaged This Year Several celebrity couples are taking their relationships to new heights in 2023 with an engagement. “I know those who are close aren’t surprised, but if you don’t know @jfrudaker she’s incredible and we are the perfect FIT,” Bachelor Nation’s Luke Parker wrote via Instagram on New Year’s Eve. “I’ve been on the hunt for a […]

Speculation arose after the party that the duo were engaged as Kravitz was spotted wearing a ring on her left hand along with her costume.

Us confirmed in August 2021 that Kravitz and Tatum started dating after collaborating on her directorial debut, Pussy Island. At the time, a source told Us that “things turned romantic fast” for the couple after “working together so closely.”

“They both thought the other was cool, fun and attractive, but never acted on it because they were never single,” the insider shared. “They both have a lot in common, they’re both very active and love outdoor sports and being outdoors. They both work in Hollywood, but like being off the grid too, that’s why the [recent] upstate getaway was so great for them.”

Before her relationship with Tatum, Kravitz was married to Karl Glusman. The twosome split in December 2020 after 19 months of marriage, and their divorce was finalized in August 2021. Tatum, for his part, was married to Jenna Dewan — with whom he shares 10-year-old daughter Everly — from 2009 to 2019.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz’s Relationship Timeline Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz took their working relationship to the next level when they started dating. Us Weekly confirmed in August 2021 that the pair had started dating, shortly after Kravitz’s divorce from Karl Glusman was finalized, after meeting on the set of her directorial debut, Pussy Island. “[He was the one] I thought […]

While Kravitz and Tatum have kept their romance low-key, the Batman star opened up about her connection with her now-fiancé in a November 2022 interview with GQ.

“He’s just a wonderful human,” she told the outlet. “He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other.”