No frights were found as Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz spent Halloween weekend celebrating their engagement.
“Channing and Zoë are engaged!” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She was playing coy, letting people look at her engagement ring.”
The insider also noted that the couple were in “amazing spirits this weekend” and couldn’t keep their hands off one another while celebrating alongside friends. They were “always kissing and dancing together,” per the source.
Tatum, 43, and Kravitz, 34, attended Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 28. The pair got creative with their costumes, which were inspired by the film Rosemary’s Baby. Kravitz dressed as the main character from the 1986 horror film, Rosemary Woodhouse, who is played by Mia Farrow. She rocked a blonde pixie cut hairdo and a long white nightgown while holding a knife. Tatum, for his part, was the titular baby in a blue onesie and white bonnet.
Speculation arose after the party that the duo were engaged as Kravitz was spotted wearing a ring on her left hand along with her costume.
Us confirmed in August 2021 that Kravitz and Tatum started dating after collaborating on her directorial debut, Pussy Island. At the time, a source told Us that “things turned romantic fast” for the couple after “working together so closely.”
“They both thought the other was cool, fun and attractive, but never acted on it because they were never single,” the insider shared. “They both have a lot in common, they’re both very active and love outdoor sports and being outdoors. They both work in Hollywood, but like being off the grid too, that’s why the [recent] upstate getaway was so great for them.”
Before her relationship with Tatum, Kravitz was married to Karl Glusman. The twosome split in December 2020 after 19 months of marriage, and their divorce was finalized in August 2021. Tatum, for his part, was married to Jenna Dewan — with whom he shares 10-year-old daughter Everly — from 2009 to 2019.
While Kravitz and Tatum have kept their romance low-key, the Batman star opened up about her connection with her now-fiancé in a November 2022 interview with GQ.
“He’s just a wonderful human,” she told the outlet. “He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other.”