No hard feelings. While reflecting on the end of her marriage, Zoë Kravitz opened up about where she stands with her ex-husband, Karl Glusman.

“Karl’s an incredible human being,” Kravitz, 33, explained in Elle‘s March 2022 issue, which was published online on Monday, February 14. “It really is less about him and more about me learning how to ask myself questions about who I am and still learning who I am, and that being okay. That’s the journey I’m on right now.”

The Batman actress noted that she remains “optimistic about life” as she continues to learn new lessons that help her personal growth.

“All my relationships in life — my friendships, my romantic relationships, my family — the journey is learning how to show up honestly,” she shared. “Sometimes we can’t show up, and that’s okay as long as we know how to communicate that we love those people.”

The Rough Night actress admitted that being in her 30s also allowed her to realize that she “never want[s] to go back” to the past.

“I was a mess. I wasn’t making choices based on what felt good to me. Now we’re in an era of, ‘What do I actually want?'” the singer said, referring to life in her 20s. “The good spot right now is taking a minute to say, ‘Maybe I should do this differently’ and seeing what that feels like.”

Kravitz and Glusman, 34, got engaged in 2018 after two years of dating. The model gushed about her love for the Nocturnal Animals star shortly after their June 2019 nuptials.

“I feel I’ve known him my entire life,” she said during a May 2020 episode of the “Armchair Expert” podcast. “He’s just one of the kindest people I’ve ever met. He’s one of the most honest people I’ve ever met and I feel like I’ve known him since I was a kid, even though I haven’t. … We have a history, it feels like.”

In January 2021, Us Weekly confirmed that the twosome called it quits after 18 months of marriage. Their divorce was finalized eight months later.

At the time, the California native opened up about the breakup while discussing how the inspiration behind her first solo album.

“It’s about love and loss. I got married. I got divorced,” Kravitz told Another magazine in September 2021. “Separations, break ups are sad but are beautiful things too. It’s about the bittersweetness, that beginning and that end. It’s so complex, that space, when you’re in between heartbroken and mourning the loss of something and excited for what’s ahead of you.”

Since her divorce, the High Fidelity star has been linked to Channing Tatum. After the Magic Mike star, 41, appeared in her upcoming directorial debut, Pussy Island, the duo sparked romance rumors with multiple outings in New York. Us confirmed their romance in August 2021.

“Channing and Zoë are dating,” a source exclusively revealed to Us. “They both thought the other was cool, fun and attractive, but never acted on it because they were never single.”

On Monday, Kravitz detailed her experience when it came to collaborating with Tatum professionally.

“Looking at his work and hearing him speak about Magic Mike and the live show, I’m like, I think he’s a feminist,” she said. “You need to be so far from who this is, where it’s not scary. And I don’t think we’ve ever seen him play someone dark. I’m excited to see him do that.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!