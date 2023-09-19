Channing Tatum’s daughter is the apple of his eye — and the subject of his Polaroids.

The actor, 43, shared a series of rare photos of daughter Everly, 10, via Instagram on Saturday, September 16. “God i love Polaroid,” he captioned the images of himself and Everly, whom he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan. “@polaroid magic in a moment. Never the same.”

While Tatum kicked off the slideshow with a selfie, the rest of the photos were all about his firstborn. In one shot, Everly posed for the camera, making a heart with her fingers. In another snap, she joyfully bit into a taco. Other images showed her gearing up to shoot a bow and arrow and hamming it up for the camera.

Tatum and Dewan — who finalized their divorce in 2019 after 10 years of marriage — remain committed coparents to their daughter, who is the center of their worlds. (Dewan is also mom of son Callum, 2, whom she shares with partner Steve Kazee.)

“Teenage years, in general, [scare me],” Dewan, 42, exclusively told Us Weekly last month about the idea of Everly growing up. “Because she’s so sweet [now] and she loves to hang out with me. She enjoys my company.”

The actress continued: “I’m sure that will happen, where she’s like, ‘Ugh, Mom!’ I’m gonna have a hard time with that.”

Tatum, for his part, has embraced the single father life. “I just dropped everything and just focused on [Everly],” the Magic Mike star — who has been dating Zoë Kravitz since 2021 — told Vanity Fair in January of his mindset in the wake of his divorce from Dewan. “And it was truly the best possible thing that I ever could have done. Because in the alone time that I have with just me and her, we’ve become best friends.”

Tatum even authored the children’s book Sparkella, inspired by his daughter.

“I want dads not to be afraid to go into their daughter’s world and discover who they are,” Tatum told Parents magazine in April 2021. “When I became a single father, I had a lot of fear about connecting to Everly in every way that a little girl might want. … I didn’t wear nail polish or know how to braid hair. But now I do both.”

Keep scrolling to see Everly living her best life: