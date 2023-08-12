Jenna Dewan is soaking up all the “sweet” moments with daughter Everly before she hits her teen years.

“Teenage years, in general, [scare me],” Dewan, 42, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her partnership with NEOSTRATA. “Because she’s so sweet [now] and she loves to hang out with me. She enjoys my company.”

The actress revealed she’s dreading the moment Everly, now 10, doesn’t want to spend time together. “I’m sure that will happen, where she’s like, ‘Ugh, mom!’ I’m gonna have a hard time with that,” Dewan said.

Dewan previously told Us she’s afraid her daughter will follow in her “sassy” footsteps once she turns 13. “I know what I was like as a teenager, so I can only imagine my karma that I have coming to me,” she joked in June. “I was not, not sassy, let’s put it that way. I was not, not without an opinion, so I can’t wait.”

Dewan — who shares Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum — noted to Us that she currently has a strong bond with her firstborn. (Dewan and Tatum, 43, split in 2018 after nearly nine years of marriage.) In addition to sharing a passion for dance, the mother-daughter duo is in sync when it comes to their love of Taylor Swift. Dewan’s youngest child, son Callum, is also a fan of the pop star. Dewan shares Callum, 3, with fiancé Steve Kazee.

“[When] Evie and Callum are in the car, she’s like, ‘One song [for] Evie, one song, Callum,’” Dewan told Us of her driving routine with both kids. “It’s always like Taylor Swift’s ‘I Did Something Bad’ and [Callum also] likes that one. We all agree on that one. And then we go to his song — we have to do the back and forth.”

Although Dewan is fearful that one day Everly won’t think she’s fun, both she and Tatum recently earned cool points when they attended Swift’s Eras Tour on different dates in Los Angeles.

“It’s so fun. I have a favorite era. I love the Reputation era and I love her newer album,” Dewan told Us after attending the concert. “I always say ‘Lavender Haze’ is, like, one of my favorite [songs I] play over and over right now. I’m always like, ‘This is a dancer’s dream.’ This is what we all wanna dance to a little bit.”

Tatum, meanwhile, made headlines this month after he wore a handmade T-Shirt to the Saturday, August 5, performance, hinting that he was with Everly at the show. Tatum danced along to Swift’s hits wearing a “It’s me, hi, I’m the daddy it’s me” shirt, paraphrasing Swift’s song, “Anti Hero.”

In addition to being a Swiftie and cool mom to her kids, Dewan is an actress, businesswoman and now ambassador for NEOSTRATA, the OG of Acids. Dewan recently partnered with the brand to help highlight the skin-acids that come in every product — and assist in controlling various forms of skin discoloration and hyperpigmentation.

“I really am super passionate about skincare. Always have been since I was a really little kid. I love products that work,” Dewan told Us, explaining that her battle with melasma led to laser resurfacing to get rid of her acne scarring, which caused some “really strong discoloration” on her face.

When Dewan discovered NEOSTRATA, she “became completely obsessed” at how well it worked to fix that problem. “The skin renewing acids are multifunctional. I loved that these products worked not only for my [melasma] but were also anti-aging,” she gushed. “I was seeing a different texture and a glow pretty fast within, like, three days. I became very happy and in love [with the brand].”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi