Jenna Dewan broke her pinky finger during a recent workout – and it is “still healing.”

“I’m over here, like, using [only] these three fingers,” Dewan, 42, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, August 8, while promoting her partnership with NEOSTRATA. “It’s a dumb accident. It was just a true accident, but I did think to myself, ‘How funny that I’ve danced and thrown my body around for my entire life, but this is how I break a bone?’ So, that’s life for you.”

Dewan – a former competitive dancer who got her big break in 2006’s Step Up – revealed via her Instagram on Monday, August 7, that she had injured her finger while performing a box jump in the gym. (A box jump is a high-impact workout where individuals jump from the floor onto an elevated surface.)

“I initially thought that I broke a nail,” she told Us on Tuesday. “I was like, ‘Oh, I think I broke my nail.’ And then I looked down and was like, ‘Hmm, my nail’s still there. OK, I heard a crack.’ It was not till the very end when I went, ‘Uh-oh.’”

The actress promptly went to the doctor, who revealed that she had broken her finger and went on to wrap the appendage in a cast.

“[For] four weeks you kind of have to wear it and go back,” Dewan explained to Us. “But it’s a hand. It’s, like, there’s nothing a whole lot to do. Luckily it was not so bad [that I] need[ed] surgery or anything. So it’s more annoying.”

Dewan’s family — fiancé Steve Kazee and kids Everly, 10, and Callum, 3 — have been supporting her recovery.

“[Callum] went and told all [of his teachers], ‘My mommy has a boo-boo on her hand,’” she told Us of her toddler, whom she shares with Kazee, 47. “And so I say to him like, ‘My boo-boo on my hand, can you help me here? I’m gonna pick you up [but] it’s gonna take me a little bit longer or I’m gonna change your clothes.’ And so now he’s like, ‘Her boo-boo. Are you all right, mommy?’ He’s such a sweetie.”

Kazee and Everly — whom Dewan coparents with ex-husband Channing Tatum — were impressed that she continued her working out throughout the pain.

“I got some major street cred when I came home,” she joked to Us. “Steve and Evie were like, ‘Wow.’ I kept going [and] I did, like, 10 more box jumps!”

As Dewan prioritizes her ongoing recovery, she is also teaming up with NEOSTRATA to encourage people with different skin tones to be in control of their skin discoloration and hyperpigmentation struggles.

“I have melasma [a condition where skin cells are overproduced, marked by brown or blue-gray patches] and I have skin issues that I’ve kind of had to battle for years. [I] had some acne, did a laser resurfacing to try and get rid of this acne scarring and came out with really strong discoloration, brown melasma all over my face,” she told Us. “So then it was a journey of how do I get in control of this? … Melasma is something that’s pretty difficult to cover. So I was just constantly looking for the right thing. And NeoStrata came along and it worked so fast within a few days and I became completely obsessed.”

Dewan further explained that she was “very happy and in love” with the products’ multifunctional skin-renewing acids. “I don’t wanna spend too long and [use] 12 products every night,” she said, citing how NEOSTRATA fits into her busy schedule as a working mom. “I loved that these products worked not only for my melasma, but were also anti-aging [and] skin-refining.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi