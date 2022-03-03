Finally! Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee’s son, Callum, met his grandpa just days ahead of his 2nd birthday.

“After a too long two years Callum finally met his Papaw!” the Broadway star, 46, captioned a Wednesday, March 2, Instagram slideshow. Dewan, 41, commented on the social media upload with a heart emoji.

The toddler was all smiles sitting on his grandfather’s lap in the sweet shots. Kazee’s dad wore an Eagles football tee while holding Callum and looking at his iPad.

The Kentucky native and the actress welcomed their baby boy in March 2020, and the little one will celebrate his 2nd birthday on Sunday, March 6.

“And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond,” the former World of Dance host, who also shares daughter Everly, 8, with ex-husband Channing Tatum, captioned her son’s Instagram debut at the time. “Welcome to the world you little angel! Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20.”

In a post of his own, the new dad wrote, “In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same. Welcome to earth star child. Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20.”

Since the pair’s baby boy arrived a week ahead of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, Dewan’s postpartum journey was a “new, different … and scary” experience.

“I was in this postpartum haze bubble, then a week later, everything just shut down,” the Connecticut native told Women’s Health in February 2021. “I had this grand idea that with this baby, I’m going to have friends and family over all the time. Talk about expectations and having to surrender.”

The Gracefully You author clarified that she has “never been a homebody,” telling the magazine, “I love it. I’ve learned for the very first time what it means to actually be quiet, to be present.”

The COVID-19 spread also hindered Dewan’s wedding plans following her and the actor’s February 2020 engagement.

“It’s so funny, we hadn’t even had a chance to talk much about our wedding. A month after we got engaged, I had Callum and then a week later, [coronavirus] quarantine began,” the Flirty Dancing host told The Knot in July 2021. “We just put everything on pause. … I definitely think in the past few years, there’s been an emphasis on simplicity and on presence. I’m much more about making what’s important really count, which is each other and our family and having a great time celebrating together.”

Four months later, the dancer exclusively told Us Weekly that she wants to highlight Kazee’s “beautiful bond” with Everly during the nuptials.

“We are still in the planning, talking about it mode,” the Rookie star explained in November 2021. “It’s all being worked out. There are a lot of [things going on]. We’re busy with work.”

