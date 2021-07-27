Jenna Dewan 'Put Everything on Pause' While Planning Steve Kazee Wedding

Dreaming of their big day! Jenna Dewan couldn’t be more excited to spend forever with Steve Kazee — but plenty of their wedding plans are still up in the air.

“It’s so funny, we hadn’t even had a chance to talk much about our wedding. A month after we got engaged, I had Callum and then a week later, [coronavirus] quarantine began,” the Soundtrack actress, 40, told The Knot on Monday, July 26, for its first-ever Sustainability Issue. “We just put everything on pause.”

The dancer confirmed her engagement to the Tony winner, 45, in February 2020, gushing via Instagram, “A lifetime to love and grow with you…you have my heart ❤️.” The following month, their son, Callum Michael Rebel, was born. Dewan and the Broadway actor haven’t followed a traditional timeline throughout their romance — and their wedding will be no different.

“I am a firm believer in staying in the flow of life. I know I will know when it’s right. Same goes for the details of the day,” the Flirty Dancing host told The Knot. “I definitely think in the past few years, there’s been an emphasis on simplicity and on presence. I’m much more about making what’s important really count, which is each other and our family and having a great time celebrating together.”

Dewan was previously married to Channing Tatum, with whom she shares 8-year-old daughter Everly. The Step Up costars exchanged vows in July 2009 and announced they were going their separate ways in April 2018. They were declared legally single in February 2020.

For her second march down the aisle, the Connecticut native thinks it “could be a destination wedding” with a small group of loved ones and friends. “We have so many ideas still floating around, but they all boil down to this: presence, connection and togetherness,” she told the outlet, noting that she and her fiancé hope to hold an “eco-friendly” and “intimate celebration.”

Being sustainable doesn’t mean the wedding will be any less “gorgeous,” she added. “At this time in my life, I am definitely more drawn to the meaningful gathering rather than the lavish party. I think it would be really beautiful to have a sustainable wedding dress or work with a designer to create something that is sustainable. And I love the idea of recycled invites. There are some incredible ways to work with flowers. … I would love to find a local, organic, farm-to-table caterer and donate leftovers after the wedding.”

While the littlest details might not be ironed out yet, the Witches of East End alum is certain that there will be a role for Everly in the ceremony no matter what. “Evie would never forgive me if I did not let her be the flower girl. She would never speak to me again — that’s how much it means to her,” Dewan teased.

Both her children will have a special moment of their own during the big day — and they aren’t the only ones. “I love the tradition of incorporating my mom and my dad too,” she added. “Steve’s mom has passed on, and so it’s important to me to incorporate her presence into the ceremony and honor her in some way.”

Dewan has been thinking about her future with Kazee for a long time, telling Us Weekly exclusively ahead of Callum’s arrival that she’d consider having more kids at some point down the line.

“This time around, people are asking me, ‘Are you done?’ Every time I go to say, ‘I’m done,’ I can’t say it, so it’s very interesting to me,” the Supergirl actress said in January 2020. “I’m going, ‘Am I going to have another kid?’ I don’t know, I’ll leave it up to the universe.”