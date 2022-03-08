7 Best Dark Spot Treatments for Summer Confidence — Starting at $15

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Dark spots are a major skin concern for many of Us. Not only are they unpleasant, they’re incredibly stubborn. Whether you deal with sun or age spots, acne scarring or general discoloration, it may feel like you’ll never be able to achieve the even skin tone that you dream of. These areas don’t just pop up on the face — you can also experience dark spots on the body that can be a major blow to your confidence.

With the summer coming up, we want to make sure that you’re feeling yourself before hitting the pool or the beach! According to Healthline, there are plenty of treatments to combat dark spots (and some are more invasive than others). We’re keeping things simple — these are all available online! We want your skin (and you!) to shine bright, so take a look at the absolute best dark spot treatments that may be able to help below!

Best All-Around Dark Spot Treatment

Whether you’re looking to help fade dark spots on your face or body, this is a treatment that may be able to help you out! Shoppers say that they have used this as a spot treatment wherever they see stubborn discoloration and noticed tremendous improvements after just a few weeks of daily use.

Get the GleeBee Dark Spot Corrector for $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best Fast-Acting Facial Dark Spot Treatment

For dark spots on the face that you feel will never be able to fade, this treatment may be your saving grace! Not only is it super effective, reviewers report seeing results in as little as one week. Usually treatments that treat dark spots take time and patience, but if you want clinical-level improvements in your complexion, this may be a great product to invest in!

Get the Paula’s Choice CLINICAL Discoloration Repair Serum for $48 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best Overall Brightening Serum

If you don’t have intense dark spots and just want to improve the overall appearance of your skin, this vitamin C serum is ideal for you. It brightens up your entire complexion and helps to even out skin tone, alleviate dullness, improve the look of dark circles and give your skin more radiance overall!

Get the Goodal Green Tangerine Vitamin C Dark Spot Facial Serum for $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best for Body Dark Spots

This cream was specifically designed to brighten up dark areas on the body — think underarms, knees, elbows and legs. These darker areas can be a sensitive subject for shoppers ahead of the summer, and reviewers say that this treatment has been a miracle for them that’s boosted their confidence for the season!

Get the Inlifay Intimate Area Dark Spot Remover for $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best for Stretch Marks and Scars

Sometimes post-acne or injury scars don’t fade as seamlessly as we would like them to, which is where this body oil comes into the picture! Those sensitive areas of the skin need extra nourishment to help make that type of discoloration less visible. This bestselling treatment has helped over 100,000 Amazon shoppers fade those problem areas so that their skin can shine in its full glory!

Get the Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil for $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best for Intense Acne Scarring

Cystic and hormonal acne is a different beast than the occasional blemish or two, and can leave more prominent scarring behind. If this is an issue that you find yourself dealing with, this organic soap may be what you need. The before-and-after shots from shoppers speak for themselves — it’s amazing!

Get the African Black Soap | Acne Treatment & Dark Spot Remover for $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best Drugstore Pick

You don’t have to spend a ton of money on high-end products to get effective dark spot treatment, and this Olay cream is proof! This daily moisturizer promises to help diminish the look of dark spots in eight weeks, and shoppers back up this claim — citing it as “by far the best” product they have tried!

Get the Olay Luminous Tone Perfecting Cream for $15 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!