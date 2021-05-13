Want to Get Rid of Dark Spots? These $28 Patches May ‘Dissolve’ Them

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Trying to get rid of dark spots is a frustrating mission that might seem virtually impossible at times. We’ve certainly been there! In fact, we’ve often considered resorting to professional procedures — even though they’re a bit pricey for many of our budgets. That’s why we’re willing to try nearly every type of at-home treatment that’s available. If you’re also grappling with an influx of dark spots, pay close attention — you’re definitely going to want to hear about this new product that just hit the virtual shelves!

Peace Out is responsible for dropping some of our favorite innovative skincare products that target all of the most stubborn issues, and they’re officially tackling dark spots with their recently revamped microneedling patches!

Get the Peace Out Dark Spots Dissolving Microneedling Brightening Dots with free shipping for $28, available from Peace Out!

These are basically the updated version of Peace Out’s original dark spot patches, and they’re seriously better than ever before! These patches are designed to penetrate deep into the skin with the help of tiny microneedles. Don’t be alarmed when we say the word needles — you can barely feel them due to their size, but they’re incredibly effective when it comes to getting rid of dark spots! This version of these dark spot patches offers more than twice as many needles as the original, which is a major improvement that’s sure to deliver remarkable benefits.

The needles allow your skin to absorb the product completely by creating small channels which deliver the powerful ingredients. The formula contains Ferulic Acid and Niacinamide, which can help to even out your skin tone and brighten up the skin! Best of all, these dots couldn’t be easier to use — just apply them onto clear skin where you want to see dark spots faded and wear them overnight. For the best possible results, do this two times per week for at least two weeks, and watch those dark spots magically fade away!

If you’re worried about these patches irritating your skin, we’re happy to report that 100% of participants in a four-week study said these were gentle enough to use every week! Plus, an impressive 89% of those participants claim they saw their dark spots fade substantially. At at just $28 for the pack, these tiny dark spot patches are totally worth a shot. Buying now!

