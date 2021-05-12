Shoppers Say This Retinol Wrinkle Treatment Is the ‘Holy Grail’ of Primers

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Have you ever noticed that the best skincare products serve multiple purposes? They makes our routines a lot shorter, and can save Us some serious coins too! It may take a bit of time to find these must-haves, but it’s so worth the search. We particularly love turning to skincare-based brands like Dermelect, as they always seem to have something groundbreaking up their sleeves.

Much of their top sellers were created to target common issues, such as wrinkles or uneven skin tone, but many reviewers have found that there’s more than meets the eye. More specifically, Dermelect’s Confidence Injection Crease Concentrate doesn’t only help to make your skin look better naturally over time, it also works as an amazing primer that allows your makeup application to be appear much more flawless!

Get the Confidence Injection Crease Concentrate with free shipping, available from Dermelect Cosmeceuticals!

This product acts as a serum that can smooth out your skin thanks to its intense hydrating properties. Keeping your skin properly moisturized is one of the key ways to combat a slew of issues, such as wrinkles, dullness and many more. This serum actually helps revitalize your skin’s natural moisture to make it look plumper — and more youthful to boot!

The ultimate ingredient here? A particular type of retinol that’s activated to smooth out any creases (a.k.a. wrinkles) on the skin. The powerful properties of this product are exactly why it functions well as a primer. One reviewer even dubbed it the “holy grail,” which is extremely high praise! They claim that ever since they started incorporating this concentrate into their routine, they have used it daily to prep their skin. They also copped to having “uneven skin texture and large pores,” and that this concentrate “totally smooths out [their] face, blurs the pores and gives [their] foundation a smooth canvas” to work with. Honestly, what more could you want?

Get the Confidence Injection Crease Concentrate with free shipping, available from Dermelect Cosmeceuticals!

If you’ve never used a primer before, you’re bound to be amazed by the results. Of course, it’s all about selecting the right one, as many similar options on the market are focused on short term benefits. Luckily, this concentrate from Dermelect is different — it can prime your palette for better makeup looks and lead to lasting positive effects, which is always the goal! Another thing we noticed? The age range of customers who can’t stop raving about Dermelect’s offering. Pick this up for yourself, but buy it as a gift for your mother and grandmother too — they’ll also love this powerful product!

See it: Get the Confidence Injection Crease Concentrate with free shipping, available from Dermelect Cosmeceuticals!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out all of the incredible skincare available from Dermelect Cosmeceuticals!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!