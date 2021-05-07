10 of the Best Bodysuits You Can Buy Right Now — And How to Wear Them

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re making the case for bodysuits. Luckily, they’re so cute and useful that we don’t actually have to try very hard to come up with reasons for you to buy some of your own. It just makes sense. Next time you’re frustrated with a top not properly blousing out over your waistband or refusing to stay tucked at all, just remember that bodysuits can eliminate that problem entirely. They’re an awesome way to streamline your outfit for all-day perfection!

We wanted to put together a list of some of the very best bodysuits out there in all different styles…and so we did. We’ll walk you through some outfit ideas too so you can fully imagine how magical these new additions to your wardrobe will be!

Our Top Pick:

Are Bodysuits in Style?

You bet bodysuits are in style! We recently were inspired by Kristin Cavallari wearing one, plus we know celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Sophie Turner, Dua Lipa, Kylie Jenner, Chrissy Teigen and even Duchess Kate are fans, as we’ve spotted all of the above (and so many more) in bodysuits over the past couple of months alone!

How to Wear a Bodysuit

One thing we love about bodysuits is that they’re phenomenally easy to wear. Don’t overthink it! Try one with a mini skirt or maybe some ultra-trendy faux-leather shorts for summer. You can easily switch to jeans or wide-leg trousers when the weather calls for it too. Wear a bodysuit as you would a tucked-in tee or blouse, but without the worry. We think they’re a great choice for wearing under overalls too!

Top 10 Bodysuits You Can Buy Right Now

1. Mae Ribbed Crisscross Bodysuit

Best cotton bodysuit for chic comfort

For everyday life, this Mae bodysuit is a top choice. It’s breathable, it’s stretchy and it’s soft — plus, it has really great reviews on Amazon and comes in a handful of nice colors. Even though it’s comfy, the criss-cross detail at the neckline makes it a total compliment magnet, so you definitely need to wear it out and about!

Get the Mae Ribbed Crisscross Bodysuit starting at just $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

2. Lulus Marren Olive Green Short Sleeve Surplice Bodysuit

Best wrap-style bodysuit for anyone who loves the flattering fit

Wrap-style dresses are totally flattering, but having to tie them — and then having to worry about them coming undone — can be a real pain. Pair surplice bodysuit like this with a skirt to get the look without the hassle!

Get the Marren Olive Green Short Sleeve Surplice Bodysuit for just $38 at Lulus!

3. SPANX Suit Your Fancy Plunge Low-Back Thong Bodysuit

Best shapewear bodysuit for wearing with plunging necklines and low backs

Pull out this SPANX bodysuit next time you’re getting all dolled up for a fancy occasion. Its shaping fabric will keep you feeling confident while its low-cut design won’t get in the way of your stunning dress or outfit!

Get the Suit Your Fancy Plunge Low-Back Thong Bodysuit for just $148 at SPANX!

4. Antopmen Slash Neck Long-Sleeve Ruffle Bodysuit

Best Zara-style bodysuit for anyone who loves a little drama and big savings

This dramatic ruffle bodysuit totally reminds Us of something we’d see at Zara (and immediately grab to try on). The price is so good though, we want to buy every color!

Get the Antopmen Slash Neck Long-Sleeve Ruffle Bodysuit starting at just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

5. Le Mystère Modern Mesh Bodysuit

Best mesh bodysuit for lightweight, braless support

This Le Mystère bodysuit has underwire cups and comes in real bra sizes so you can get the perfect, supportive fit. It’s a fantastic pick for wearing underneath your clothes while you’re out — or by itself back at home!

Get the Le Mystère Modern Mesh Bodysuit for just $64 at Zappos!

6. Free People Somethin’ To Talk About Bodysuit

Best bodysuit for a boho look with a statement-making back

You can’t go wrong with a Free People bodysuit, and this one is truly a unique beauty. One reviewer said they love to pair theirs with velvet flare pants and we adore the idea of that!

Get the Somethin’ To Talk About Bodysuit for just $68 at Free People!

7. Anyou Lingerie V-Neck Lace Bodysuit

Best bodysuit for bridal lingerie or anyone who loves an ethereal look

This eyelash-trim lace bodysuit is unbelievably pretty. From the plunging V-neckline to the tie in back, we love it from all angles. It comes in other colors too!

Get the Anyou Lingerie V-Neck Lace Bodysuit starting at just $11 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

8. Skims Fits Everybody Square Neck Bodysuit

Best bodysuit for a trendy, everyday look

Square necklines are majorly in right now, and this mega-comfy, size-inclusive bodysuit from Kim Kardashian’s Skims does the look perfectly. Such a great piece to elevate your everyday looks!

Get the Fits Everybody Square Neck Bodysuit for just $58 from Skims!

9. Madewell Tank Thong Bodysuit

Best thong bodysuit for kicking panty lines to the curb

If you’re wearing your bodysuit with some tight bottoms, you want to keep things looking smooth and seamless around the booty, which is why we like to go with a thong. This one is our choice because it’s so soft, stretchy and adjustable!

Get the Tank Thong Bodysuit for just $40 at Madewell!

10. Everlane The Luster Mockneck Tank Bodysuit

Best bodysuit with a mock or turtleneck design

Oftentimes, the higher the neckline, the chicer the look. This sleeveless bodysuit lets you add that extra dose of style to your outfit without heating you up too much during the spring and summer months!

Get The Luster Mockneck Tank Bodysuit (originally $58) on sale for just $40 at Everlane for a limited time!

