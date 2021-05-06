Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The cause of any type of back pain can be complicated to nail down. In fact, so many factors may be to blame. Perhaps you’re dealing with an injury or caused some inadvertent stress to your back while working out — or maybe it’s the heavy backpack you carry around for work. But the root of the issue may start at home — this pesky pain could be happening because of the mattress you’re sleeping on. According to the Mayo Clinic, “Back pain is one of the most common reasons people go to the doctor or miss work, and it is a leading cause of disability worldwide.” Needless to say, it’s important to make sure you’re paying attention to your aches and pains to prevent future complications.

Getting back pain relief while you sleep can be an easy fix — and more affordable than you think! You don’t have to go out and buy a brand new mattress that costs thousands of dollars. All you might need is a high-quality mattress topper that addresses your specific needs. We picked out 10 excellent mattress toppers for you to shop right now, with the goal of relieving any type of back pain that you may be experiencing. We covered a variety of categories, including levels of firmness and particular pain areas that you want to address. Check them out below, and see which mattress topper could completely transform your life!

Our Top Pick

Firm vs. Soft

When selecting the perfect mattress topper for you, there are numerous factors to consider — including the location of the pain, your weight and size and which material you prefer. It’s crucial to find balance — if you’re sleeping on an ultra-soft mattress, a more firm topper would be a wise investment — and vice versa. Try to identify the region where your back is suffering most, and make an educated decision based on customer reviews, further research and the examples provided below.

Materials: Foam vs Down

Memory foam mattresses, pillows and mattress toppers are increasingly popular and can help with back pain issues by moulding to your body shape so as to support your natural sleeping posture. Memory foam also tends to be more affordable. Down mattress toppers contain bird feathers and are more durable, soft and breathable than some memory foam products.

Everyone has different needs and requirements, and osteopath Tim Everett recommends that shoppers try before you buy with mattresses and mattress toppers, most of which offer refunds and generous trial periods so you can try out a few purchases and return the ones that you don’t like.

Our Picks

oaskys Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper

For the sleeper who just needs a little extra plushness for relief

This is a ideal mattress topper to pick up if you suffer from minor aches and pains and want quick relief. It’s incredibly affordable and a great option to try out if you’re not ready to spend a ton of money on a more intense mattress topper.

Get the oaskys Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper for prices starting at $40, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

ViscoSoft 4 Inch Pillow Top Memory Foam Mattress Topper

For the sleeper who loves the feel of memory foam

Memory foam is a material that has the unique quality of being supportive and soft at the same time. This mattress topper is a strong choice if you’re dealing with any type of pain — be it in the shoulder, back, neck or hip areas! It’s a favorite of Amazon shoppers, and appears to be adored by tons of reviewers.

Get the ViscoSoft 4 Inch Pillow Top Memory Foam Mattress Topper for prices starting at $130, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

UTTU 3-Inch Red Respira Firm Mattress Topper

For the sleeper who needs a firmer feel for severe back pain

Firmer mattresses tend to help out those who are dealing with intense, chronic back pain. If you need that type of support, shoppers say that this mattress topper is an amazing buy!

Get the UTTU 3-Inch Red Respira Firm Mattress Topper for prices starting at $120, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR Supreme 3-Inch Medium Firm Mattress Topper

For the sleeper who wants an in-between firm feeling

There is a middle ground between an ultra-firm mattress topper and a more plush pick, and according to reviewers, this one strikes that balance! It provides enough support for back pain while still feeling soft and comfortable at the same time.

Get the Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR Supreme 3-Inch Medium Firm Mattress Topper for prices starting at $178, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

COONP Queen Mattress Topper, Extra Thick Pillowtop

For the sleeper who wants to feel like they’re on a cloud

Not everyone likes a firm feeling while they sleep — some of Us want to feel like we’re literally sleeping on the fluffiest cloud in the sky! And if you’re that type of person, this ultra-plush mattress topper was made for you!

Get the COONP Queen Mattress Topper, Extra Thick Pillowtop for prices starting at $70, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

Niagra Sleep Solution Bamboo Mattress Topper Cover

For the hot sleeper who needs some extra plushness

Mattress toppers need to be made out of a specific type of material to keep you cool, and this one is fashioned from bamboo — which is majorly breathable! If you’re a hot sleeper and just want some extra plushness in your current mattress setup, this is definitely the one to pick up.

Get the Niagra Sleep Solution Bamboo Mattress Topper Cover for prices starting at $33, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best Price Mattress 3 Inch Egg Crate Memory Foam Topper

For the sleeper who’s dealing with shoulder and upper back pain

If you’re dealing with pain in the upper back region or your shoulders, the classic “egg crate” mattress topper is a solid option. This type of mattress topper can help relieve those common pressure points and hopefully make the pain go away. Beauty rest: incoming!

Get the Best Price Mattress 3 Inch Egg Crate Memory Foam Topper for prices starting at $50, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

Linenspa 3 Inch Convoluted Gel Swirl Memory Foam Mattress Topper

For the sleeper who snoozes on their back

Due to the way this mattress topper is curved, it’s designed to relieve any pressure points that back sleepers grapple with. Plus, the memory foam material has the perfect density for supporting your weight!

Get the Linenspa 3 Inch Convoluted Gel Swirl Memory Foam Mattress Topper for prices starting at $49, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

LUCID 4 Inch Down Alternative and Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper

For the sleeper who tends to rest on their side

If you’re a side sleeper, you likely want a fluffier type of mattress topper that still provides a decent amount of support for your weight. This mattress topper combines the plushness of down, with the firmer support that memory foam has to offer!

Get the LUCID 4 Inch Down Alternative and Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper for prices starting at $96, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

subrtex 3 Inch Gel-Infused Memory Foam Bed Mattress Topper

For the sleeper who deals with neck stiffness

This hybrid mattress topper gives you enough support for your back, which can alleviate any strain that might be happening to your neck. It’s just thick enough to give you the plushness that you’re looking for while adjusting to fit the curves of your body for a great night’s sleep!

Get the subrtex 3 Inch Gel-Infused Memory Foam Bed Mattress Topper for prices starting at $120, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!