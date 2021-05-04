Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Leather might not be top of mind when it comes to go-to summertime fabrics, but don’t be fooled. There are numerous ways to incorporate leather into your warm-weather wardrobe! The easiest option is to pick up some leather shorts that you can rock instead of your denim cutoffs.

But here’s the thing: Finding the perfect pair of leather shorts is a struggle. They need to have the right flattering design — and the proper price point as well. Well, as luck would have it, we checked off both of those boxes when we spotted these fabulous faux-leather shorts from SCHHJZPJ! Shoppers claim that scoring these shorts is one of their ultimate fashion victories, and we strongly agree.

Get the SCHHJZPJ High Waisted Wide Leg Black Faux Leather Shorts for Women for prices starting at $26, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 4, 2021, but are subject to change.



The list of positives goes on and on, but for starters, we love that these shorts have a looser fit in the legs. The paper bag-style waist is incredible! The ruffle along the waistline may help you appear slimmer and accentuate the smallest part of the waist. You can wear these shorts over bodysuits, with crop tops or loose blouses! It’s easy to tuck in different tops, as these shorts provide plenty of room to work with.

Shoppers also love the faux-leather material because it’s high quality, comfortable to wear and it knocks major bucks off of the price. If you told Us these shorts were made from genuine leather, we certainly wouldn’t be able to tell the difference. Cruelty-free is the way to be!

As far as sizing goes, if you want a particularly loose fit, sizing up may be the move. If you’re interested in a more fitted look, stick to your usual order. These shorts aren’t just ideal for summer — when the fall arrives, you can team them with tights and your favorite cozy sweaters. It’s no surprise that shoppers are calling these shorts a “wardrobe essential”!

