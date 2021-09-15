Find Out Why This $13 Serum Is Being Dubbed a ‘Botox Substitute’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As far as anti-aging treatments go, Botox is one of the more popular options that people flock to. It may seem like a bit of an extreme choice for some, especially if you’re younger and don’t have particularly intense signs of aging. That said, plenty of people have started getting mild Botox done as a preventative technique for the future, and we totally get it.

But Botox isn’t for everyone — it’s an expensive treatment that may not react well with your skin. If you’re looking for a more affordable alternative that doesn’t involve needles, shoppers claim that this $13 serum from iQ Natural is an excellent product to try!

Get the iQ Natural Argireline Wrinkle & Fine Line Serum for just $13, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

This serum was designed to help significantly diminish the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and expression lines in as little as 21 days. The brand even has a 30-day money back guarantee if this serum doesn’t wind up working for you, so you truly have nothing to lose if you want to give it a shot! The formula is packed with a slew of powerful plumping and hydrating ingredients that may help to promote collagen production and smooth out those imperfections.

Some of the ingredients in this serum’s formula are buzz-worthy in the anti-aging space. Hyaluronic acid is the prime hydrating agent, and the serum also includes matrixyl and argireline peptides, which may help tighten the skin and improve its elasticity.

Shoppers say that if you’re patient enough, this serum will leave you with unbelievable results! Naturally, we were curious, and checked out some customer before-and-after pictures in the reviews. We were truly blown away with the progress in the wrinkle department!

Reviewers use this product sparingly on their problem areas once a day before bed. “A little goes a long way,” according to one lover of the product. After just two weeks, their forehead lines were reportedly less noticeable. Sure, Botox provides near-instant results, which is a part of its appeal — but if you’re looking for a different option in a pinch, this may be a worthwhile serum to try!

