Mindy Kaling wants fans to know that her decision to invest in Lion Pose was not her hopping on the celebrity beauty brand bandwagon.

The label, which is founded by two female Indian entrepreneurs, offers a Dark Spot + Hyperpigmentation treatment, which Kaling, 44, says she can’t live without.

“There’s a lot of celebrities with their own lines, but what I think is different about this is that this a line that existed and I’m an investor in it. I love this product so much. … I use it every day,” Kaling told Allure in a Tuesday, July 18, interview.

Kaling shared that she’s “struggled” with hyperpigmentation for years and was on the hunt for products that “help with acne scars and dark spots.”

“I feel incredibly lucky that I’m someone who’s celebrated for my dark brown skin, and I did not want to change that,” Kaling told the publication. “So, this is something that just really works for me. So that’s why I came on as an investor, not just as an ambassador or whatever.”

In addition to hyperpigmentation, Kaling has also struggled with melasma.

“If you have melanated skin, you have to be so careful about lasers,” she told Allure. “But a lot of times people who have melasma after pregnancy can do a simple laser and be fine with it. I can’t do that because I keloid, which is another thing that happens to people who have darker skin.”

Aside from Lion Pose, Kaling is a big fan of Drunk Elephant, Senté and Augustinus Bader.

Kaling’s latest business venture comes after she unveiled a new collection with Andie Swim in May.

“I bet you didn’t know my side hustle was swimsuit design,” Kaling announced via Instagram at the time alongside a photo that captured her in a sunny yellow one-piece. “I am so excited to launch my first-ever swimwear collection in collaboration with Andie! I designed new limited-edition styles, and also re-imagined classic Andie suits in bold + fun Mindy-approved colors (but also some classic colors if you’re, like, trying to be chill).”



On the website, Kaling can be seen modeling the drop, which is available in sizes XS to XXXXL, showing off her fit figure in a sexy black one-piece as well as a textured bikini and a light blue mini dress.