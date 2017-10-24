Sooo no reason selfie. But I do want to say I am shocked that I am able to go mostly makeup free now with no filters or retouching etc. Those who have had melasma know it’s hard to manage and big thanks to @simonourianmd1 and his magical coolaser!! A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Oct 23, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

Celebrities are just like Us: they deal with annoying skin conditions, too! Jenna Dewan Tatum has been candid about her struggles with melasma, a skin condition where dark patches appear on your face due to hormonal changes or sun exposure, after giving birth to daughter Everly in 2013. But the 36-year-old has finally found an effective solution that’s helping her feel confident with minimal makeup.

“Sooo no reason selfie,” she captioned a fresh-faced photo of herself on Instagram on Monday, October 23. “But I do want to say I am shocked that I am able to go mostly makeup free now with no filters or retouching etc. Those who have had melasma know it’s hard to manage and big thanks to @simonourianmd1 and his magical coolaser!!”

CoolaserTM was developed by plastic surgeon Dr. Simon Ourian, who treats Dewan Tatum and Kim Kardashian to help patients heal with minimal downtime. “It works by cooling the skin with super-cooled air, then a rapid pulse laser is flashed on the treatment area, essentially evaporating the top layer of the skin and stimulating new cell growth,” Dr. Ourian tells Us Weekly exclusively. “It’s popular because the cooling process reduces pain (discomfort is typically described as mild) and because a broad spectrum of patients are candidates for it since it is safe for olive and darker complexioned skin, unlike other methods.”

“Our high-profile patients enjoy that CoolaserTM has a fast recovery time so they can be back on the town in no time,” Dr. Ourian told Us. Dewan Tatum has been doing the treatment for more than a year, and claims she’s not getting paid to promote the treatment. “Ok- I don’t normally post about this stuff but I have to share because this is amazing! That’s the side of my cheek close up so you can see- I have melasma from pregnancy and I swear nothing has worked (and i tried it all!) except this. The Coolaser from @simonourianmd1. The hype is real people. And no I’m not being paid,” she posted with a before and after photo on May 10, 2016.

Celebs shell out big bucks for the treatment, which ranges from $4,000 to $6,000 per session. If you’re interested in trying it but don’t deal with melasma, it can also be used to reduce undereye dark circles and bags, improve wrinkles, sunspots and scars.

