Lenny Kravitz is “Sittin’ on Top of the World” as a devoted father to daughter Zoë Kravitz.

Lenny and ex-wife Lisa Bonet welcomed their only child together in December 1988. The couple, who married one year earlier, ultimately split in 1993 but remained committed to coparenting Zoë. (Bonet also shares two younger children, daughter Lola and son Nakoa-Wolf, with ex-husband Jason Momoa, whom she split from in 2022.)

“What you see is what it is. We are one family,” Lenny said during an October 2020 interview on the“Carlos Watson Show” podcast. “Yes, we split back then [but we] worked it out because that is what you do. There was no choice in that matter [and] it’s a blessing. Been wonderful for Zoë to be able to see her parents like that. I forget that people don’t operate that way in so many cases.”

As Zoë grew up, she followed both her parents into Hollywood and made her own name as an actress. According to Lenny, she even tried to change her name professionally.

Related: Relive Jason Momoa's Close Bond With Lenny Kravitz Through the Years A lasting brotherhood! Throughout his nearly 20-year relationship with Lisa Bonet, Jason Momoa grew closer to her ex Lenny Kravitz, frequently gushing over their blended “ohana.” The “American Woman” crooner was married to the Cosby Show alum, with whom he shares daughter Zoë Kravitz, from 1987 to 1993. “People can’t believe how tight Jason and I are, […]

“I understood it,” he told Esquire in a November 2023 profile. “But I was like, ‘That’s your name.’”

Keep scrolling for the “American Woman” rockstar’s honest quotes about fatherhood through the years:

October 2010

“It makes it kind of impossible,” Lenny joked about dating as a single parent during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “[Zoë is] extremely critical. I thought I was the dad and I had to screen the boyfriends, but it’s kind of the other way around.”

June 2019

Lenny gushed to People that he’s learned about “love, respect, and hard work, honor, and discipline” since becoming a dad before theorizing what it will be like to watch Zoë get married.

“When that happens it’ll be a trip and emotional for all the reasons anybody would understand, but also because that’s the one thing my mother [Roxie Roker] talked about before she died that she wanted to live long enough to see her granddaughter get married,” he said of his mother, who died of breast cancer in 1995. “When my mother passed, [Zoë] was young. She remembers her and has really fond memories, but it didn’t get to the point where they’d get into deep conversation.”

Zoë got engaged to Karl Glusman in 2018, and they wed the following year. They split in 2021 after 18 months of marriage.

October 2020

Lenny revealed to Access Hollywood that parenting “came naturally to [him].”

“I knew what I didn’t want to be,” he said before referencing his estranged relationship with father Sy Kravitz. “Because our relationship was what it was, that’s fine. What I got to see was what a great grandfather he was. So, I got to see that and experience that and my daughter got to experience that.”

Lenny also discussed watching Zoë grow up in the shadow of famous parents. “What’s great about her is that she’s always been her own person,” he added. “She didn’t want people judging her and seeing her in a certain way because of who her parents were, and that’s wonderful because a lot of kids like to use that for the attention.”

November 2020

“People can’t believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoë’s mom, how we all relate. We just do it because that’s what you do,” he told Men’s Health of his blended family. “You let love rule, right? I mean, obviously, after a breakup, it’s work — it takes some work and time, healing and reflection.”

Related: Sexy Celeb Dads With Their Kids See the hottest Hollywood papas with their adorable kids

March 2023

Lenny hinted to Extra about the possibility of making music with Zoë.

“You know, that’s something I always thought about,” he explained. “The right thing at the right time [but] I’d love to work with my daughter one day on something just because I think she’s great. If she wasn’t my daughter, I would still feel the same way about her.”

Zoë also has musical talents, even helping pal Taylor Swift write songs for 2022’s Midnights.

November 2023

“I wouldn’t think of it as this heroic feat. This is just normal to me,” he told Esquire about coparenting, going on to reveal if he wants to have more kids. “I could not, and I could. If it doesn’t happen, I’ve done the best with Zoë that I could ever dream to do. If I was with somebody that wanted to have kids, absolutely. A hundred percent.”

January 2024

Us confirmed in 2023 that Zoë had gotten engaged to actor Channing Tatum after two years of dating.

“Hey man, that’s life. When your family is happy, when your child is happy, that’s it,” Lenny gushed to Entertainment Tonight. “I’ve done well. Blessed.”