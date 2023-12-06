Lenny Kravitz is a big fan of his daughter Zoë Kravitz’s fiancé, Channing Tatum.

The Grammy-winning musician, 59, opened up about his strong relationship with Tatum, 43, praising the Magic Mike actor along the way.

“I love him. He’s a great guy,” Lenny told E! News at the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Cinema and Television event in Los Angeles on Monday, December 4. “He’s a great guy. We’re very close, and we have a great line of communication.”

He added, “We hang out like you hang out with your family. We’re together whenever we can.”

The guitarist added that he was “extremely” proud of his daughter, 35, and all of her accomplishments. “She’s an amazing human being, and I’m so blessed that that’s the daughter that God gave me. She challenges me, she makes me grow, she inspires me and is my best friend.”

Zoë, who is known for her acting roles in 2022’s The Batman and the Hulu series High Fidelity, is working on her debut solo album with producer Jack Antonoff. She previously released two albums and two EPs with her band, Lolawolf.

“It’s the most incredible thing,” said Lenny, who shares Zoë with ex-wife Lisa Bonet. “I think about my mother a lot because I see so much of my mother in her. It’s really touching. And of course, she’s got her mom and me in there too.”

Lenny’s late mother, Roxie Roker, was also an actress, best known for her role as Helen Willis in the sitcom The Jeffersons. She died of breast cancer in 1995 at age 66.

Earlier this month, Lenny and Zoë shared a sweet father-daughter moment at the 2023 Academy Museum Gala on Sunday, December 3. At the event, which raises money to help support the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, the duo posed on the red carpet, both dressed to the nines in Saint Laurent.

Us Weekly confirmed in August 2021 that Zoë and Tatum were dating after meeting on the set of the actress’ upcoming directorial debut, Pussy Island. At the time, a source told Us that “things turned romantic fast” after “working together so closely.”

“They both thought the other was cool, fun and attractive but never acted on it because they were never single,” the insider continued. “They both have a lot in common, they’re both very active and love outdoor sports and being outdoors. They both work in Hollywood but like being off the grid too.”

The relationship news broke shortly after Zoë’s divorce from ex-husband Karl Glusman was finalized. The former couple called it quits in late 2020 after four years together.

Tatum, meanwhile, was previously married to his Step Up costar Jenna Dewan, with whom he shares 10-year-old daughter Everly.

Us confirmed in October that Zoë and Tatum got engaged after two years of dating. The couple first sparked engagement rumors that month when they attended Kendall Jenner’s Los Angeles Halloween party, where Zoë wore a ring on her left hand.