Lenny Kravitz and Zoë Kravitz were a fierce father-daughter duo at the 2023 Academy Museum Gala.

The 35-year-old actress and the 59-year-old musician posed together on the red carpet at the Sunday, December 3, soirée in Los Angeles, which raises money to help support the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ exhibitions, education initiatives and public programming.

Zoë was the epitome of chic in a coffee-colored silk dress by Saint Laurent teamed with a black envelope clutch, dangling diamond earrings, stacked bracelets and a sparkly ring from Tiffany & Co. She complemented the pieces with a sleek bun finished with choppy bangs only she can pull off.

For glam, Zoë continued the warm theme with peachy cheeks, a glossy pink pout and a subtle cat eye.

Lenny, meanwhile, was too cool, going shirtless underneath a double-breasted black blazer — also from Saint Laurent. He added even more drama with wide-leg leather pants, pointed-toe dress shoes and oversized sunglasses. Like his daughter, the rock icon accessorized with a black crossbody bag.

Related: The Most Glamorous Moments From the 2023 Academy Museum Gala: Natalie Portman an... The stars shined bright at the 2023 Academy Museum Gala on Sunday, December 3. The organization’s third annual fundraiser, which raises money to help support museum exhibitions, education initiatives and public programming, honored Meryl Streep, Michael B. Jordan (whose family attended on his behalf) and more at the A-list soirée in Los Angeles. In addition […]

Lenny and Zoë’s decision to sport Saint Laurent ensembles comes as no surprise considering Zoë has been the face of YSL Beauty since 2017. The Big Little Lies alum’s Instagram is filled with campaign images of herself promoting the luxury label’s scents, foundation shades, lipsticks and more.

Zoë previously praised the brand in a February interview with Elle, sharing, “YSL has been so wonderful in terms of getting to know me and allowing me to be me. … It feels effortless because I don’t have to transform into something that I’m not to represent the brand.”

When she’s not making headlines for her red carpet style or work with YSL, Zoë’s personal life also captivates her fans.

In October, Us Weekly confirmed that the Batman star and Channing Tatum are engaged after two years of dating. The twosome first sparked rumors when they attended Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party in Los Angeles. At the event, Zoë donned a ring on her left hand.

Related: The Best Dressed Men at the 2023 Academy Museum Gala: Lenny Kravitz, Jared Leto ... Getting glammed isn’t only reserved for Hollywood’s leading ladies — male stars like to get dolled up too. Lenny Kravitz, Jared Leto, John Legend and more were a must-see at the 2023 Academy Museum Gala on Sunday, December 3, in Los Angeles. Kravitz, 59, played it cool, pairing a velvet blazer with wide-leg leather pants […]

Us Weekly confirmed in August 2021 that the pair had started dating, shortly after Zoë ’s divorce from Karl Glusman was finalized, after meeting on the set of her directorial debut, Pussy Island. A source told Us that August that “things turned romantic fast” after “working together so closely.”

“They both thought the other was cool, fun and attractive, but never acted on it because they were never single,” the insider explained. “They both have a lot in common, they’re both very active and love outdoor sports and being outdoors. They both work in Hollywood, but like being off the grid too, that’s why the [recent] upstate getaway was so great for them.”