The Best Dressed Men at the 2023 Academy Museum Gala: Lenny Kravitz, Jared Leto and More

By
Men at Academy Museum Gala
15
Getty Images (3)

Getting glammed isn’t only reserved for Hollywood’s leading ladies — male stars like to get dolled up too. 

Lenny Kravitz, Jared Leto, John Legend and more were a must-see at the 2023 Academy Museum Gala on Sunday, December 3, in Los Angeles. Kravitz, 59, played it cool, pairing a velvet blazer with wide-leg leather pants and oversized sunglasses as Leto, 51, contrasted his white and black outfit with a pair of red leather gloves. Legend, 44, meanwhile, was timeless in a gold button-adorned suit teamed with a matching overcoat.

Other standout style moments came from Jon Batiste, who wore a crisp white suit that featured a spray paint-like illustration on the jacket, and Jon Bernthal, who was festive in a red velvet blazer with dark dress pants. Sterling K. Brown looked dapper in Dolce & Gabbana and Robert Downey Jr. intrigued Us with his crimson-lined kicks. 

Keep scrolling to see the best dressed men at the 2023 Academy Museum Gala: 

