Singer, actress and producer Zoë Isabella Kravitz is at her 15-year career peak with her role as Catwoman in 2022’s The Batman, a dark, gritty reboot of the famous superhero franchise (with the Dark Knight himself played by Robert Pattinson). Hopefully, there are more peaks to come! However, her fame is not solely based on her acting skills.

Zoë’s fame began at a young age. In fact, it started at birth. If you recognize the name “Kravitz,” then you know the star’s suave father, but both of Kravitz’s parents are recognizable figures.

Her dad is Lenny Kravitz, a world-famous musician — and her mother, Lisa Bonet, is an iconic American actress of the ‘80s known for her role as Denise Huxtable on the sitcoms The Crosby Show and A Different World.

With a name to live up to, Zoë seeks to step away from the glaring spotlight of her parents and create art of her own. Let’s explore what exactly it means to be the child of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet and whether this Catwoman lets those relationships impact her view of Hollywood.