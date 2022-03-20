A beautifully blended brood! Several days after Lisa Bonet was spotted wearing her wedding ring, Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa showcased their enduring friendship.

“Ride or die. Brothers for life,” the “Fly Away” crooner, 57, captioned an Instagram photo with the Aquaman star, 42, on Saturday, March 19, of the pair riding motorcycles.

Kravitz was married to the 54-year-old Cosby Show alum between 1987 and 1993, remaining amicable coparents as they raised their daughter, Zoë Kravitz. Then, as Bonet moved on with Momoa in 2005, the family welcomed him with open arms.

“Well isn’t this just adorable. Love you both so much. @prideofgypsies,” the Divergent actress, 33, replied in the comments section on Saturday. The Big Little Lies alum’s boyfriend, Channing Tatum, dropped a “like” on the photo.

Lenny and the Hawaii native have been fervent supporters of one another’s career milestones and raising a blended family through the years.

“Love u bro. Ohana for life ♥️ ♥️,” the Game of Thrones alum wrote in a Saturday Instagram comment.

The Angel Heart star, who announced her separation from Momoa earlier this year, made headlines on Wednesday, March 16, when she was spotted wearing her wedding ring while shopping in Topanga Canyon, California.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage,” the estranged couple — who share daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13 — wrote in a joint Instagram statement in January. “We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become. Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life and our Children. Teaching our Children What’s possible.”

Since calling it quits on their four-year marriage, Momoa and Bonet have remained committed to their family.

“We’re just so proud. Lisa couldn’t be here so we’re representing, me and the babies,” the Dune actor told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month while attending the premiere of Zoë’s The Batman. “We’re very excited to just be here. … It’s still family, you know?”

Momoa, in addition to having Zoë’s back, has also remained close with her father: the “American Woman” musician.

“People can’t believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoë’s mom, how we all relate,” Lenny previously told Men’s Health in November 2020. “We just do it because that’s what you do. You let love rule, right? I mean, obviously, after a breakup, it’s work — it takes some work and time, healing and reflection.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!