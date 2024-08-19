Channing Tatum might make some Taylor Swift fans very happy in the near future.

“Date night with TSwift. The love is real and Taylor is an absolute force!” Tatum, 44, shared via Instagram on Monday, August 19. “Ha and got some guitar picks I’m gonna sell for charity from big daddy Swift himself. Legend he is.”

Tatum subsequently shared a video of himself and fiancée Zoë Kravitz rocking out during one of Swift’s Eras Tour concert at London’s Wembley Stadium. The actor’s 12-second video featured a clip of Kravitz, 35, dancing along to Swift’s “Shake It Off” before Tatum flipped the camera and kissed her on the cheek. (Tatum and Kraviz got engaged in October 2023 after two years of dating.)

He also added a selfie holding a handful of guitar picks alongside Swift’s dad, Scott, who was pointing down at Tatum’s hand. It seems like there are a lot of guitar picks to go around, so Tatum better launch his eBay page and start raising some money sooner rather than later.

Related: Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: Every Celebrity Attendee Several of Taylor Swift’s famous friends and fans have shown up to shake it off at the singer’s much-anticipated The Eras Tour. The stars of Swift’s “Bejeweled” music video — Este Haim, Danielle Haim, Alana Haim and Laura Dern — were among thousands of fans in attendance at the tour’s opening night in Glendale, Arizona’s […]

Tatum’s name has somewhat become synonymous with Swift’s in recent years because of the singer’s close, longtime friendship with Kravitz. The Magic Mike star has been spending a lot of time with Swift as well and has no issue joking about her most “frustrating” quality.

“Look, it’s really tough. I can’t even pick,” Tatum said during a SiriusXM interview earlier this month when asked about his favorite Swift album. “The girl can just turn around and give you an anthem, and she does it in her sleep. But what’s beautiful, that I think you should know, is that — what’s beautiful and frustrating — she can just cook like a random, three-star Michelin Italian meal.”

A woman of many talents.

Related: Taylor Swift’s Celebrity BFFs Through the Years Taylor Swift is quite popular! Take a look at some of the star's celebrity best friends -- including Demi Lovato, Ed Sheeran, Lily Aldridge, and more

“She’ll be like, ‘What do you wanna eat tonight? Give me a genre.’ And all of a sudden, we’ll be like, ‘Italian,’ and then she’ll just whip out a risotto,” he added. “She’ll be talking to you while she’s doing it. And then warm Pop-Tarts at the end of the night. Homemade. There’s something for everybody.”

Tatum has admittedly loved Swift’s music “forever” but has since gotten to see a different side of the pop star now that they’ve bonded, explaining that he “did not know she was such an unstoppable force,” during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last month.

“I kind of know her a little personally, and she’s really kind of just normal and sweet,” he continued.