Channing Tatum gave Taylor Swift’s home cooking rave reviews, saying the pop star is so talented it’s “frustrating.”

Tatum, 44, is a Swiftie in his own right and gushed about the 34-year-old “Karma” singer in a SiriusXM interview shared via X on Friday, August 16. “Look, it’s really tough. I can’t even pick,” Tatum said when asked about his favorite of Swift’s albums.

“The girl can just turn around and give you an anthem, and she does it in her sleep. But what’s beautiful, that I think you should know, is that — what’s beautiful and frustrating — she can just cook like a random, three-star Michelin Italian meal.”

The Blink Twice star added, “She’ll be like, ‘What do you wanna eat tonight? Give me a genre.’ And all of a sudden, we’ll be like, ‘Italian,’ and then she’ll just whip out a risotto. She’ll be talking to you while she’s doing it. And then warm Pop-Tarts at the end of the night. Homemade. There’s something for everybody.”

Tatum raved about Swift’s hosting prowess — and her homemade Pop-Tarts — last month during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “She’ll make you dinner and whip it up no problem,” the actor said on the July 11 episode. “Like homemade Pop-Tarts. Warm Pop-Tarts. I’m like, ‘Did you just make these? How are these warm?’”

He explained at the time that he had been a fan of Swift’s music “forever” before they met, but he “did not know she was such an unstoppable force.” He added, “I kind of know her a little personally and she’s really kind of just normal and sweet.”

However, it wasn’t until Tatum attended Swift’s Eras Tour in Los Angeles last year that he went from a casual fan to a bona fide Swiftie. “ You get to see her go on stage for a three-plus hour show — I challenge any triathlete that’s a champion to go and do what she’s doing,” he said of the August 2023 show, which he attended with 10-year-old daughter Everly. “I was a fan-fan afterwards.”

Swift’s skills in the kitchen are no secret. Swift’s boyfriend, Kansas City Chief’s tight-end Travis Kelce, has praised his girlfriend’s cooking as well, telling reporters she makes “a great Pop-Tart and cinnamon roll” in a June press conference. However, he declined to go into further details about his and Swift’s time in the kitchen together.

“I thoroughly enjoy cooking with her, so it’s something I’d rather keep personal,” he said.