Celebrity News

Every Celebrity Who Has Tried Taylor Swift’s Cooking: From Channing Tatum to the Kansas City Chiefs

By
Taylor Swift and Channing Tatum Getty Images (2)

Taylor Swift is not only a chart-topping sensation but also a talented cook.

The Grammy-winning artist, 34, has been quietly baking up a storm in the kitchen — and her homemade goods have become the talk of the town.

“I’ve always cooked a LOT, but I found three recipes I know I’ll be making at dinner parties for life: Ina Garten’s Real Meatballs and Spaghetti (I just use packaged bread crumbs and only ground beef for meat), Nigella Lawson’s Mughlai Chicken, and Jamie Oliver’s Chicken Fajitas with Molé Sauce,” Swift wrote in a 2019 essay for Elle magazine.

She added, “Getting a garlic crusher is a whole game changer. I also learned how to immediately calculate Celsius to Fahrenheit in my head.”

Stars Who Love to Bake

After Swift served her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs homemade Pop-Tarts, the famous brand asked the singer to “release the recipe” in a March Instagram post.

“To KC’s most famous fan, we heard there’s a Pop-Tarts pastry (Your Version) and in its honor, we’re donating to @harvesters, a local Feeding America partner food bank,” the company captioned the post. “But if you #releasetherecipe, we’ll double our donation 🫶🫶”

Scroll down to see every celebrity who’s tried Taylor Swift’s cooking:

Channing Tatum

During the Thursday, July 11, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Magic Mike star began his praise by saying, “I’ve listened to her forever but I did not know she was such an unstoppable force.”

“I kind of know her a little personally and she’s really kind of just normal and sweet,” he added.

Tatum also noted that Swift takes care of the guests who stop by her home. “She’ll make you dinner and whip it up no problem. Like homemade Pop-Tarts. Warm Pop-Tarts. I’m like, ‘Did you just make these? How are these warm?’”

Every Celebrity Who Tried Taylor Swift Cooking Channing Tatum
Paolo Blocco/FilmMagic

Kansas City Chiefs

“Kind of behind-the-scenes … she likes to cook, so she made the offensive linemen these homemade Pop-Tarts,” Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said during an interview with Mike Florio and Chris Simms at the NFL Scouting Combine in February. “So it was over. She knew right where to go.”

Stars at Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour'

Although Swift dished out the NFL players Pop-Tarts, she didn’t bother to give one to Reid. “She didn’t give me one, and the offensive linemen definitely didn’t give me one,” he joked.

Every Celebrity Who Tried Taylor Swift Cooking Kansas City Chiefs
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Travis Kelce

Last month, the tight end revealed at a press conference that he loves going into the kitchen with his superstar girlfriend.

“I thoroughly enjoy cooking with her,” he told reporters. “Taylor makes a great Pop-Tart and cinnamon roll.”

Every Celebrity Who Tried Taylor Swift Cooking Travis Kelce
JC Olivera/Getty Images

Bernie Kosar

In December 2023, the former NFL quarterback reminisced about his first meeting with Swift before a game and the delicious treats she had prepared.

“[Travis] comes home. I was at his house, like, three hours before the game, we’re having pregame meal,” he recalled on the “Tobin and Leroy” show. “And Taylor is so nice, she comes in by herself. She’s so cool, she made her homemade cinnamon rolls for Travis for a pregame meal.”

taylor-swift-timeline

He added, “I’m a juicer right now, trying to be vegan and gluten-free and stuff, but I absolutely had to sample some of that on game day.”

Every Celebrity Who Tried Taylor Swift Cooking Katy Perry
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Katy Perry

In 2019, Perry told SiriusXM’s Hits 1 in Hollywood that Swift’s home-baked cookies “were incredible.”

“They were soft,” she added. “I couldn’t believe they weren’t store-bought. … She just makes them on a whim, and she’s such a good baker. I was like, ‘These cookies! I’ve heard about these cookies in interviews! I finally get to eat the cookies!’”

Earlier that year, the American Idol alum shared a photo of the cookies via Instagram. “Feels good,” she captioned the post.

In this article

Channing-Tatum-s-Best-Quotes-About-Parenting--Raising-Daughter-Everly-With-Ex-Jenna-Dewan -277

Channing Tatum
Katy Perry Bio

Katy Perry
Taylor Swift Bio Pic

Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce Laughs Off Coaches Bill Belichick and Andy Reid's Comments About Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce

