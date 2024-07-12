Taylor Swift is not only a chart-topping sensation but also a talented cook.

The Grammy-winning artist, 34, has been quietly baking up a storm in the kitchen — and her homemade goods have become the talk of the town.

“I’ve always cooked a LOT, but I found three recipes I know I’ll be making at dinner parties for life: Ina Garten’s Real Meatballs and Spaghetti (I just use packaged bread crumbs and only ground beef for meat), Nigella Lawson’s Mughlai Chicken, and Jamie Oliver’s Chicken Fajitas with Molé Sauce,” Swift wrote in a 2019 essay for Elle magazine.

She added, “Getting a garlic crusher is a whole game changer. I also learned how to immediately calculate Celsius to Fahrenheit in my head.”

Related: Taylor Swift, Khloe Kardashian and More Stars Who Love to Bake Baking up a storm! Creating the perfect cake, pie or batch of cupcakes requires a great deal of skill and patience. While heading into the kitchen to bake a delicious treat certainly isn’t for everyone, there are some celebrities who are seriously skilled when it comes to whipping up mouth-watering confections. Take Taylor Swift, for […]

After Swift served her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs homemade Pop-Tarts, the famous brand asked the singer to “release the recipe” in a March Instagram post.

“To KC’s most famous fan, we heard there’s a Pop-Tarts pastry (Your Version) and in its honor, we’re donating to @harvesters, a local Feeding America partner food bank,” the company captioned the post. “But if you #releasetherecipe, we’ll double our donation 🫶🫶”

Scroll down to see every celebrity who’s tried Taylor Swift’s cooking:

Channing Tatum

During the Thursday, July 11, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Magic Mike star began his praise by saying, “I’ve listened to her forever but I did not know she was such an unstoppable force.”

“I kind of know her a little personally and she’s really kind of just normal and sweet,” he added.

Tatum also noted that Swift takes care of the guests who stop by her home. “She’ll make you dinner and whip it up no problem. Like homemade Pop-Tarts. Warm Pop-Tarts. I’m like, ‘Did you just make these? How are these warm?’”

Kansas City Chiefs

“Kind of behind-the-scenes … she likes to cook, so she made the offensive linemen these homemade Pop-Tarts,” Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said during an interview with Mike Florio and Chris Simms at the NFL Scouting Combine in February. “So it was over. She knew right where to go.”

Related: Celebrities Who Had the Time of Their Lives at Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’: Selen... Several of Taylor Swift’s famous friends and fans have shown up to shake it off at the singer’s much-anticipated The Eras Tour. The stars of Swift’s “Bejeweled” music video — Este Haim, Danielle Haim, Alana Haim and Laura Dern — were among thousands of fans in attendance at the tour’s opening night in Glendale, Arizona’s […]

Although Swift dished out the NFL players Pop-Tarts, she didn’t bother to give one to Reid. “She didn’t give me one, and the offensive linemen definitely didn’t give me one,” he joked.

Travis Kelce

Last month, the tight end revealed at a press conference that he loves going into the kitchen with his superstar girlfriend.

“I thoroughly enjoy cooking with her,” he told reporters. “Taylor makes a great Pop-Tart and cinnamon roll.”

Bernie Kosar

In December 2023, the former NFL quarterback reminisced about his first meeting with Swift before a game and the delicious treats she had prepared.

“[Travis] comes home. I was at his house, like, three hours before the game, we’re having pregame meal,” he recalled on the “Tobin and Leroy” show. “And Taylor is so nice, she comes in by herself. She’s so cool, she made her homemade cinnamon rolls for Travis for a pregame meal.”

Related: Taylor Swift Through the Years Taylor Swift started writing songs about love and breakups in the early 2000s, but her talent was soon recognized by music executives who knew she was the real deal. From releasing her first record in 2006 to gracing stages all over the world this star has earned her place in the Hollywood A-list music scene. […]

He added, “I’m a juicer right now, trying to be vegan and gluten-free and stuff, but I absolutely had to sample some of that on game day.”

Katy Perry

In 2019, Perry told SiriusXM’s Hits 1 in Hollywood that Swift’s home-baked cookies “were incredible.”

“They were soft,” she added. “I couldn’t believe they weren’t store-bought. … She just makes them on a whim, and she’s such a good baker. I was like, ‘These cookies! I’ve heard about these cookies in interviews! I finally get to eat the cookies!’”

Earlier that year, the American Idol alum shared a photo of the cookies via Instagram. “Feels good,” she captioned the post.