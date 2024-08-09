Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz looked more loved up than ever as they stepped out at the premiere of the movie that first brought them together.

The Magic Mike actor, 44, attended the Blink Twice premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday, August 8 alongside Kravitz, 35, who directed the film. As they posed on the red carpet, Tatum could be seen with his arm around the waist of his fiancée in one shot, while another image showed the pair gazing into each other’s eyes.

Tatum and Kravitz’s relationship continues to flourish after they met while working on the film back in 2021, which was previously called Pussy Island before Kravitz retitled it to avoid causing offense.

While both Tatum and Kravitz are typically tight-lipped about their romance, they have nothing but praise for one another when making rare public comments about each other.

In an appearance on The Tonight Show in July, 2024, Tatum gushed about Kravitz, who he became engaged to in October 2023.

“I’m so happy, I don’t even know how to really put it into words,” he told host Jimmy Kimmel. “She’s so special.”

He added, “To get to wake up every day and create with somebody, it’s really, really good.”

The feeling appears to be mutual for Kravitz, who spoke to GQ in 2022 about their blossoming love.

“He’s just a wonderful human,” she told the outlet. “He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other.”

The Batman star’s famous dad, Lenny Kravitz, also thinks highly of his future son-in-law.

“I love him. He’s a great guy,” Lenny, 59, told E! News in December 2023. “He’s a great guy. We’re very close, and we have a great line of communication.”

A source previously told Us Weekly that “things turned romantic fast” between the actors after they worked together “closely” together on Blink Twice.

“They both have a lot in common, they’re both very active and love outdoor sports and being in the outdoors,” the insider said in August 2021. “They both work in Hollywood, but like being off the grid too.”

Before her relationship with Tatum, Kravitz was married to Karl Glusman. The two split in December 2020 after 19 months of marriage, and their divorce was finalized in August 2021. Tatum, for his part, was married to Jenna Dewan — with whom he shares 10-year-old daughter Everly — from 2009 to 2019.

Blink Twice hits theaters on August 23 and was written in 2017 by Kravitz and E.T. Feigenbaum. Tatum stars as a billionaire tech mogul who invites a cocktail waitress, played by Naomi Ackie, to a seemingly nonstop island party.