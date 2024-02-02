Lenny Kravitz definitely approves of daughter Zoë Kravitz’s relationship with Channing Tatum.

Zoë and Tatum began dating after working together on her film Blink Twice (formerly called Pussy Island) in August 2021. In October 2023, multiple outlets reported that the duo were engaged after over two years of dating.

Zoë’s dad, Lenny, has previously been candid about how his daughter’s relationship with Tatum just “feels right.” (Lenny shares daughter Zoë with ex-wife Lisa Bonet. Bonet also shares daughter Lola and son Nakoa-Wolf with ex Jason Momoa.)

“I like [Channing] very much,” Lenny told People in January 2024. “[They] have something that’s naturally special. They also do the work. They are dedicated. That’s what it’s all about. It’s beautiful to watch.”

Keep scrolling to see more of what Lenny has said about Zoë and Tatum’s romance:

They Are ‘Dedicated’ to One Another

“I remember hearing something from my grandmother at a very young age,” Lenny told People in January 2024. “She said, ‘It’s not just that I’m in love with your grandfather, I’m dedicated to your grandfather.’ Because sometimes you don’t feel that love, right? So then what do you do? It has to be something beyond that love, and that is dedication. So that is something that I see that they have. It’s wonderful to welcome him to the family.”

He Thinks Channing Is a Delight

“I love him. He’s a great guy,” Lenny told E! News in December 2023. “We’re very close, and we have a great line of communication. We hang out like you hang out with your family. We’re together whenever we can.”

He’s Not Going to Prepare a Wedding Speech

“It just comes at the moment. I don’t rehearse those things,” Lenny told Entertainment Tonight in January 2024, adding he wants his speech to come “from the heart.”

He Feels Blessed

“Hey, man, that’s life,” Lenny explained to Entertainment Tonight in January 2024 when asked about how he feels about his daughter’s engagement. “When your family is happy, when your child is happy, that’s it. I’ve done well. Blessed.”