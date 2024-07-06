Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter’s friendship has come a long way over the years.

Before the pair became the besties they are today, Carpenter was a longtime fan of Swift. Before dropping tracks like “Nonsense” and “Espresso,” Carpenter posted covers of Swift’s songs on her YouTube page, including “Picture to Burn” and “White Horse.”

In addition to covering Swift’s music, Carpenter also attended several of Swift’s concerts. The former Disney star finally got the chance to connect with the Grammy winner backstage at one of her Reputation shows.

“She had her cats with her,” Carpenter recalled of meeting Swift for the first time in a January 2024 interview with Who What Wear. “I have older sisters, so if anything, it felt like that type of a relationship.”

After that initial meeting, the duo grew close as Carpenter began to make a name for herself in the music industry. After attending the Eras Tour herself in 2023, Carpenter was announced as one of Swift’s openers for her international leg.

2017

After attending several of Swift’s shows over the years, Carpenter finally got to meet Swift.

November 2021

Four years later, Swift sent Carpenter a Red (Taylor’s Version) package ahead of the album’s release.

“Thank you blondie,” Carpenter wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. “Being 22 is hitting very different right now.”

August 2022

The singers posed together for a photo at the 2022 VMA after-party.

November 2022

Three months later, Swift and Carpenter both attended the American Music Awards.

February 2023

Swift and Carpenter hung out at the 2023 Grammys afterparty.

May 2023

Carpenter was spotted in the VIP tent for Swift’s Eras Tour show in Philadelphia.

June 2023

Swift announced that Carpenter would be joining her for the South American leg of the Eras Tour.

“Really thrilled to tell you this!! Mexico, Argentina and Brazil: We are bringing The Eras Tour to you this year!” Swift wrote via X at the time. Sweet angel princess @SabrinaAnnLynn will be joining us on all of the shows!”

After the news broke, Carpenter opened up about how meaningful the opportunity was given that she was a lifelong fan of Swift.

“Trying to process this but alas I shant. CANT WAIT TO JOIN THE ERAS TOUR IN LATIN AMERICA,” she penned. “Thank u @taylorswift13 u the 1 :’) this is the dreamiest dream come true.”

September 2023

Carpenter and Swift posed together while attending the 2023 VMAs.

October 2023

The “Skin” singer tagged along in Swift’s group outing to cheer on Travis Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the New York Jets.

December 2023

Carpenter was spotted at Swift’s 34th birthday party in New York City.

February 2024

After the Latin America shows, Carpenter also joined Swift on the Australian leg of the Eras Tour. While in town, Swift and Carpenter hung out at the Australia Zoo.

At the first show in Sydney, Swift brought Carpenter, who had to cancel her set due to weather, out to perform a duet during the acoustic set. They sang a mashup of “White Horse” and “Coney Island.”

March 2024

After Carpenter wrapped up her leg of the Eras Tour, she penned a thoughtful message for Swift to express her gratitude for the opportunity.

“And the most thank-you’s I’ve ever thank-you’d to Taylor,” she gushed. “I feel so lucky to witness the magic that is you and this tour. There is truly no one like you and there never will be! I love you with all my heart and I will cherish this Taybrina era (and all the eras) till the end of time 💞💞💞”

June 2024

After Carpenter raised eyebrows with her SKIMS — which is owned by Kim Kardashian — campaign, the “Feather” singer shared that she talked to Swift about it given her tumultuous history with the Kardashians star.

“As much as people want to believe you’re tuned into every little thing, I’m not because I’m constantly working,” she said to Rolling Stone. “In that scenario, I’ve been very, very communicative with her about that situation, and I just love her so much and support her till the end. So it was no weirdness for me, but I know people will just say things because that’s all they have time to do.”

July 2024

As Carpenter continued to dominate the Billboard charts with “Espresso” and “Please Please Please.” Swift congratulated her pal on all her success.

“Summer of Sabrina and may it continue forever 😇,” Swift declared while replying to Carpenter’s Instagram post.