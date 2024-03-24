Sabrina Carpenter is treating fans to glimpses of her time at the Eras Tour with Taylor Swift.

In a snap shared via Instagram on Saturday, March 23, Carpenter, 24, and Swift, 34, walked side by side as they explored the Sydney Zoo in Australia. Carpenter donned jean shorts and a flowy white shirt while Swift rocked a T-shirt and denim skirt.

In Carpenter’s carousel of behind-the-scenes photos, she posted pics taking the stage and another of a fan holding up a sign that read, “I heart Sabrina.”

“That’s a wrap for us on the Eras Tour :’) sitting at home reflecting on what a whirlwind this was and how very honored I feel to have been part of it,” Carpenter wrote. “I want to thank every crowd for being so welcoming and generous to us and making some of the most impressive friendship bracelets I’ve ever received🤍 also a huge thank you to the incredible crew for being so hardworking and talented.”

Carpenter continued her message with a tribute for Swift, writing, “And the most thank you’s I’ve ever thank you’d to Taylor. I feel so lucky to witness the magic that is you and this tour. There is truly no one like you and there never will be! I love you with all my heart and I will cherish this taybrina era (and all the eras) till the end of time 💞💞💞.”

Carpenter opened for Swift during the late 2023 Eras Tour shows in Mexico, Brazil and Argentina and rejoined in 2024 for the Australia and Singapore shows. Paramore will take over for Carpenter as the opener for Swift’s spring European leg with Gracie Abrams set to open for the North American dates in the fall.

Swift’s trip to the zoo with Carpenter was not her only outing there. While enjoying a day off from performing in February, Swift made headlines when she and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, were spotted holding hands at the Sydney Zoo. The twosome were seen petting kangaroos in their enclosure and walking with their arms wrapped around each other.

Kelce’s pal Ross Travis also explored the Sydney Zoo alongside the couple, sharing pics via Instagram in February. “Didn’t get to wrestle a Kangaroo, but made 80,000 new friends DOWN UNDER 🤙🏽,” Travis, 31, wrote.

Travis also got to feed a lion in its enclosure. “Alright, Ross!” Swift said off-camera in the video. “Beautifully done.”

After Kelce, 34, joined Swift in Australia, he traveled to support her in Singapore. The couple then returned to the singer’s home on the West Coast.

“They’re focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in March. “They are enjoying movie nights in her home theater, catching up on films and shows they’ve missed.”

Kelce and Swift are taking “a break from the buzz of their careers,” the insider said. (Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII in February.)

The source added, “They can finally rest and intend on spending quality time together and with friends and family.”