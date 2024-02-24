Travis Kelce and longtime friend Ross Travis had the best time visiting Taylor Swift in Australia.

“Didn’t get to wrestle a Kangaroo, but made 80,000 new friends DOWN UNDER 🤙🏽,” Ross Travis, 31, wrote via Instagram on Friday, February 23, sharing snaps at Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Sydney.

Travis Kelce, 34, has been dating Swift, also 34, since summer 2023. He flew to Australia earlier this week with Ross Travis to catch her debut concert in Sydney. Ahead of the show, the trio explored the Sydney Zoo. Ross Travis even got to feed a lion, which was kept in an enclosure.

“Alright, Ross!” Swift presumably exclaimed off-camera in Ross Travis’ social media upload. After he presented the beef to the lion through the wire fence, Swift again shared her praise.

“Beautifully done,” she gushed.

Ross Travis and Travis Kelce went to Swift’s Friday concert at Accor Stadium, wearing matching patterned two-pieces, as they sat in the VIP tent. The besties grooved to the pop star’s sick beats alongside the likes of Rita Ora, Taika Waititi and Katy Perry.

Travis Kelce even seemingly took over Swift’s dad Scott’s concert job of passing out guitar pics to lucky attendees. Scott notably handed out Swift-themed pics at many of her Eras shows. On Friday, that task was given to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end with an assist from Ross Travis.

After the Friday concert, Travis Kelce reunited with Swift backstage. After she saw him waiting at the edge of the stage, she ran over to him and pulled him for a kiss.

Us Weekly has since confirmed that Travis Kelce has left Oz, with a source exclusively noting that he took a private jet to Las Vegas to meet up with Patrick Mahomes and his Chiefs teammates for a “boys weekend.”

The Sin City festivities are likely to celebrate the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII victory after they beat the San Francisco 49ers for the championship title. Swift and Ross Travis both attended the game, watching from a private suite at Allegiant Stadium in Vegas.

After the Chiefs won, Swift joined Travis Kelce’s family on the field to celebrate.

“Thank you for coming, baby,” Travis Kelce told the Grammy winner in a clip shared by The CW’s Inside the NFL. “Thank you for coming. Thank you for the support. Thank you for coming. Thank you for making it halfway across the world. You’re the best, baby.”

Swift had performed an Eras show in Japan the night before the football game but didn’t want to miss her boyfriend’s big day.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she told TIME in her 2023 Person of the Year profile. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”