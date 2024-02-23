Travis Kelce was joined by close friend Ross Travis to see Taylor Swift in Australia, and fans quickly grew curious about the pair’s bond.

Ross Travis, 31, was spotted in the VIP tent with Travis Kelce, 34, at Swift’s first of four Eras Tour shows at Accor Stadium in Sydney on Friday, February 23. The longtime pals wore coordinating patterned two-piece outfits, with Travis Kelce wearing blue and Ross Travis opting for yellow.

The duo watched alongside Katy Perry, Rita Ora and more stars as Swift, 34, rocked the stage, trading friendship bracelets with fellow fans in the crowd.

The Eras Tour wasn’t Ross Travis’ first introduction to Swift. Earlier this month, he posted several photos with the “Cruel Summer” singer while celebrating Travis Kelce’s Super Bowl LVIII victory in Las Vegas.

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Inner Circle's Thoughts on Their Romance Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s inner circle haven’t been afraid to let their opinions on the pair’s romance be known. “Friends close to Taylor and Travis think they make an amazing power couple, and they couldn’t be happier for them,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2023, one month after the two were […]

Keep scrolling to learn more about Ross Travis:

Does Ross Travis Play for the Kansas City Chiefs?

Ross Travis is a free agent with the NFL as of 2024, but he was once a teammate of Travis Kelce’s on the Kansas City Chiefs from 2015 to 2017. Both NFL stars play the position of tight end.

The twosome formed a strong bond after Ross joined the Chiefs practice squad as an undrafted free agent despite never having played college football. (Travis Kelce has been with the Chiefs since 2013.)

After he was waived by the Chiefs in November 2017, Ross Travis played for several teams including the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns, later suffering a season-ending ACL injury in August 2018. He hasn’t played in the NFL since 2021 after being released as a member of the Detroit Lions’ practice squad.

Does Ross Travis Know Taylor Swift?

Ross Travis watched the 2024 Super Bowl from the same Allegiant Stadium suite as Swift, celebrating as the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers. They also posed for several photos together at the big game, which Ross Travis shared via Instagram.

Is Ross Travis Single?

Ross Travis dated swimsuit model Brit Manuela in 2021, but the pair’s relationship has seemingly ended.

Where Did Ross Travis Go to School?

Ross Travis is from Minnesota, graduating from Chaska High School before attending Penn State.

Related: Iris Apatow and More Celebrity Football Fans It’s no secret that athletes such as Tom Brady, Jay Cutler and Aaron Rodgers love football — but there are also plenty of stars who enjoy rooting for their favorite teams from the sidelines. Nick Lachey, for instance, has been known to cheer on his team from the couch alongside eldest son Camden. Jessie James […]

Instead of playing football, Ross Travis was a successful college basketball player. He was rated as a three-star college recruit by ESPN and was considered one of the top college prospects in Minnesota.

How Tall Is Ross Travis?

The NFL alum is two inches taller than Travis Kelce, standing at an impressive 6’7”.