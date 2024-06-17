Sabrina Carpenter explained how her recent collaboration with Kim Kardashian didn’t lead to any sort of downfall of her friendship with Taylor Swift.

In April, the “Espresso” singer, 25, starred in a campaign for Skims, the mega-popular shapewear brand founded by Kardashian, 43. Given Carpenter’s friendship with Swift, 34 — who has had an infamously public feud with Kardashian — more than a few eyebrows were raised.

However, Carpenter explained that just because there’s smoke doesn’t mean there’s fire.

“As much as people want to believe you’re tuned into every little thing, I’m not because I’m constantly working,” Carpenter told Rolling Stone in a story published Monday, June 17. “In that scenario, I’ve been very, very communicative with her about that situation, and I just love her so much and support her till the end.”

Carpenter added, “It was no weirdness for me, but I know people will just say things because that’s all they have time to do.”

The pop star — who recently opened for Swift on her Eras Tour — partnered with Skims on their Stretch Lace and Fits Everybody collections, which dropped April 3.

Carpenter gushed about Swift’s talent to Rolling Stone, saying she holds the “Fortnight” singer to “such a different echelon.” She added, “I could never compare my life, my career, my trajectory to anything close to what she’s done.”

Still, Swift has recently included Carpenter in her creative process, giving her a sneak peek of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, before it was released April 19.

“She always puts out music at a time where I didn’t realize I needed those songs,” Carpenter said. “We’re very, very verbal with each other about our mutual love and admiration … She played me ‘But Daddy I Love Him’ before it came out, and that’s also one of my favorites.”

Carpenter was also by Swift’s side in October when a crew of Swift’s friends — including Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively — saw Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

However, Carpenter joked that she wasn’t exactly zeroed into the action on the field. “One vodka cranberry in me and I’m not thinking about football,” she admitted.

The feud between Swift and Kardashian — read a full breakdown here — was intensified with the release of Tortured Poets and the song “thanK you aIMee,” which spelled out Kardashian’s first name in the title and took thinly-veiled shots at their falling out.

After the song was released, a source exclusively told Us Weekly it acts as Swift’s “final word” on the matter.

The source said, “Taylor has moved on and is not looking back.”