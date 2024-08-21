Zoe Kravitz’s directorial debut, the film Blink Twice, has issued a trigger warning ahead of its premiere on Friday, August 23.

“We are proud to finally share Blink Twice with audiences in theaters worldwide this week. Blink Twice is a psychological thriller about the abuse of power,” Amazon MGM Studios, which distributed the film in the United States, wrote via a statement shared via X on Wednesday, August 21. “While this is a fictionalized movie, it contains mature themes and depictions of violence — including sexual violence.”

The studio added that elements of the movie “may be upsetting or triggering for some viewers.” The company also provided a link to Blink Twice’s official resource website which is offering support to those affected by the message.

“BLINK TWICE has been rated R by the MPAA for strong violent content, sexual assault, drug use and language throughout, and some sexual references,” the website reads. “The film explores themes of sexual violence, power dynamics, and the complex experiences of sexual abuse survivors.”

The message continued: “If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence – it is NOT your fault and you are NOT alone.”

The website also included the contact information for RAINN which operates the National Sexual Assault Hotline. The hotline is free and confidential and available 24 hours a day.

Directed by Kravitz, Blink Twice stars her fiancé, Channing Tatum, Naomi Ackie, Christian Slater, Simon Rex and more. According to the movie’s premise, Blink Twice follows a cocktail waitress (Ackie) becoming infatuated with a billionaire tech mogul (Tatum) and ultimately decides to travel with him to his private island for a party. However, things go awry after her pal goes missing at the event.

The decision for Blink Twice to issue a trigger warning comes shortly after the ongoing drama with It Ends With Us starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. The film, which is based on the Colleen Hoover novel of the same name, tells the story of Lily Bloom (Lively) who gets into an abusive relationship with neurosurgeon Ryle Kincard (Baldoni).

Lively, 36, received backlash after she seemingly avoided the topic of domestic violence throughout her press tour. After the movie’s premiere, Lively took to social media to address fans.

“Thank you to everyone who came out to show that people WANT to see films about women, and the multitudes we hold,” the actress wrote via her Instagram Story earlier this month. “It Ends With Us is a story of the female experience. All the highest highs, and lowest lows. And we are so proud of it.”

Lively also shared a clip of her interview with BBC News, where she noted that It Ends With Us covers domestic violence but “what’s important about this film is that [her character is] not just a survivor and she’s not just a victim.”

In a subsequent story, Lively uploaded resources for those experiencing domestic violence.

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.