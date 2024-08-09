It Ends With Us just hit theaters, but Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni ’s off-camera dynamic is what really has fans talking.

Prior to the opening on Friday, August 9, TikTok sleuths suspected that there’s a rift between the pair — partially linked to the movie’s final cut. The feud speculation originally began to swirl when fans noticed that Lively, 36, doesn’t follow Baldoni, 40, on Instagram, nor does anyone else in the cast. (Lively is also a producer on the project, while Baldoni directed the film.)

Lively has shared a lot of promotion for the movie featuring costars Jenny Slate, Brandon Sklenar, Isabela Ferrer and Alex Neustaedter and It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover.

Baldoni, meanwhile, does follow Lively on social media — and appeared on Hoover’s Instagram several times while shooting the adaptation. Hoover, 44, is not currently following Baldoni, hinting at a bigger falling out.

Eagle-eyed fans also pointed out that Baldoni was noticeably absent from joint press events for the movie and there were no big cast photos from the New York City premiere.

Lively added her own fuel to the fire when she revealed that her husband, Ryan Reynolds, wrote part of the rooftop scene in the film. She noted at the time that she and Reynolds, 47, often enlist each other to help with various projects. Reynolds was later tapped to help promote the movie by doing an interview with Sklenar.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lively allegedly then asked for a cut of the movie from editor Shane Reid before the film was finalized. (Reid previously worked with Lively on Taylor Swift’s “I Bet You Think About Me” music video, which she directed. He also worked as the editor on Reynolds’ Deadpool & Wolverine.)

The outlet noted that it is unclear whether any of the cut — credited to editors Oona Flaherty and Robb Sullivan — was used in the final version.

A source told Us Weekly on Friday that it’s not uncommon for someone to commission a different version of the film before it hits theaters. “It’s very typical to have many cuts of the film during the post-production process,” the insider said. “This is the nature of post-production and part of the editing process.”

In the case of Lively and Baldoni the source noted, “All parties agreed on the final cut of the film and agreed that it’s the best version of the film.”

Despite rumors of tension between Lively and Baldoni, who play Lily Bloom and Ryle Kincaid, respectively, Baldoni has sung Lively’s praises throughout his press tour. He also pitched his costar to direct the possible sequel, which would be based on Hoover’s It Starts With Us novel.

“I think there are better people for that one,” Baldoni told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, August 6, when asked if he’d pull double duty again for the possible next installment.

He added, “I think Blake Lively is ready to direct. That’s what I think,” noting that he needed a “vacation” after starring and directing the movie.

Us Weekly reached out to Lively and Baldoni’s reps for comment.

It Ends With Us is now playing in theaters.