Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are living in the now during her Eras Tour break — but their inner circle is already planning their happily ever after.

“They’re so in love,” a source exclusively reveals of the couple in the latest issue of Us Weekly, noting that their “friends hope an engagement is a sure thing in the future.”

Swift, 34, is currently “honing in what she wants to focus on after the tour,” the insider says, referring to the historic conclusion of the Eras Tour. The Grammy winner began a two-month hiatus in August but will resume her final leg of the tour in October before wrapping up in December.

“She’s trying to make sure she has down time first and hasn’t fully made decisions about anything just yet,” the source tells Us, adding that Swift does plan to be “spending quite a bit of time in with Travis” before heading back on the road.

The “Exile” singer has been touring since March 2023, with a few breaks here and there. “She’s really focused on getting back to some normalcy in the next couple months that she has off after being on a crazy ride with the tour,” the insider shares.

Kelce, for his part, joined Swift on tour throughout the summer as she traveled throughout Europe. The NFL player, 34, even made his Eras Tour debut onstage in June during one of her shows at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Kelce headed back to Kansas City Chiefs training camp in July to prepare for the 2024 football season, which kicks off on Thursday, September 5. However, the couple did get in one last big bash together before the end of summer, partying at Swift’s Rhode Island mansion in late August.

Swift and Kelce were spotted outside her Holiday House residence on August 24 along with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, his pregnant wife Brittany Mahomes, Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, and his wife, Kylie Kelce, along with their three daughters.

The musician’s famous friends Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were also seen enjoying the festivities.

“It’s been grounding to see friends and family and spend quality time with everyone, chat and get downloaded on everyone’s worlds because she has been so busy and disconnected,” a source exclusively told Us of Swift’s preplanned get together last month.

The weekend marked the first time Swift was publicly spotted with Travis since he left for training camp one month earlier. “She was so happy to reunite with him and just be together,” the insider said.

Swift and Travis have been dating since summer 2023. They went public with the romance that fall when Swift began attending his NFL games and rooting for him from the stands. Travis gushed about his girlfriend’s interest in his career earlier this month ahead of his first game of the season.

“She has just been so open to learning the game,” he revealed during the Tuesday, September 3, episode of The Rich Eisen Show. “She didn’t know much about the rules and everything.”

Since learning about the sport, Swift has drawn up a few plays for the team — but only Travis has seen them. “None of the plays have gotten to coach [Andy] Reid yet, but if they ever do, I’ll make sure everyone knows it was her creation,” Travis joked.

Watch the exclusive video above for more details on Travis and Swift’s romance — and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.