Kansas City Chiefs player Mecole Hardman Jr. and girlfriend Chariah Gordon are engaged after three years of dating.

“Say hello to the Future Mr. & Mrs. Hardman 👰🏽‍♀️🤵🏽‍♂️💍,” the wide receiver, 26, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, June 20, alongside a video from the proposal.

The clip began with a shot of the proposal location which was decorated with white rose petals and candles and an illuminated sign that read, “Will you marry me?”

As Gordon walked into the room she was serenaded by musician Jon B. performing the song “I Do.” She entered the room noticing the couple’s loved ones present for the special moment. Overcome with emotion, Gordon brought her hands to her knees and covered her mouth to hide her bewildered expression.

Hardman Jr. then embraced Gordon with a sweet kiss before getting down on one knee. After the NFL star asked her to marry him, Gordon excitedly replied, “Yes!”

After Hardman Jr. placed the ring on Gordan’s finger, the pair danced together and the room turned into a proposal party to celebrate their engagement.

The couple began dating in 2021 and welcomed their first child together, Mecole Hardman III, in February 2023. Gordon went into labor during Super Bowl LVII and Hardman Jr. watched his team take home the Vince Lombardi trophy from the hospital.

“Welcoming our healthy baby boy together in this world while watching the Chiefs win the Super Bowl!! Could not be any Happier!” Hardman Jr. wrote via Instagram alongside a picture of him and Gordon holding their newborn. “A father and now a 2x Super Bowl Champ! Thanks to everyone for the prayers and support ❤️🥂⭐️🎈.”

In November 2023, Gordon announced that they were expecting their second child. Six months later, Hardman Jr. revealed in his Mother’s Day post honoring Gordon that they had welcomed a baby girl, who’s name and birthday have not been revealed.

Earlier this month, Hardman Jr. brought Gordon as his date to the Chiefs 2024 Super Bowl ring ceremony. The duo wore matching baby blue ensembles and at one point Gordon wore all three of Hardman Jr.’s championship rings.

When Gordon went live on Instagram from the party, Travis Kelce‘s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, hopped into the live. The singer, who was unable to attend due to her Eras Tour shows in Europe, shared her excitement for the Chiefs, who recently re-signed Hardman Jr. for another year.

“Joining the party from Liverpool LETS GOOOOOOOO,” Swift, 34, responded. “And we get another year of Mecole 👑.”