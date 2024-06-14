Patrick Mahomes’ jewelry collection is expanding with the arrival of his third Super Bowl ring.

Patrick, 28, was joined by his wife, Brittany Mahomes, on Thursday, June 13, for the presentation of his latest ring in honor of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII victory earlier this year.

“THREEEEEEEEEE,” Brittany, also 28, wrote via Instagram Story later on Thursday, showing off her husband’s three blinged-out rings.

Patrick is the quarterback for the Chiefs, who previously won the Super Bowl in 2020 and 2023. February’s victory marked the first time that Missouri team won twice in a row. In 2023, the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles — including tight end Travis Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce — while they played the San Francisco 49ers this year.

While Patrick led the Chiefs to another victory at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium in February, Brittany watched from the stands with the couple’s two kids — Sterling, 3, and Bronze, 17 months — and the quarterback’s family. The crew made their way onto the field to celebrate the win.

“It means the world that [they’re here],” Patrick gushed to reporters at the time. “The whole family of Kansas City [and the] Chiefs Kingdom is special. Brittany is a great wife with two great kids. I can’t ask for anything better than this.”

Patrick and Brittany were joined on the field by Taylor Swift, the girlfriend of 34-year-old Travis. Swift, also 34, began dating Travis at the beginning of the 2023-2024 season and often sat with Brittany at home and away games.

“They have a really genuine friendship and love hanging out at the games together and cheering on their me,” a source previously told Us Weekly in January. “Brittany loves that Taylor is dating Travis, and she’s so supportive of their relationship. They have a very similar sense of humor and are always cracking jokes and laughing.”

Travis, meanwhile, attended Thursday’s ceremony in Kansas City solo as Swift performed her 100th Eras Tour concert across the pond in Liverpool, England, on the same day. The pop star did subtly support the Chiefs’ achievement, though. Eagle-eyed fans watching Chiefs star Mecole Hardman’s girlfriend Chariah Gordon’s Instagram livestream of the festivities noticed that Swift tuned in to watch. Per a social media screenshot of a pinned comment, Swift left three heart-eyes emojis on Gordon’s post.

Swift has become an impassioned fan of the Chiefs — and the sport in general — since she met Travis.

“Football is awesome, it turns out,” she gushed to TIME in her 2023 Person of the Year profile. “I’ve been missing out my whole life.”