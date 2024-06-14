Travis Kelce was in his Red era for the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII ring ceremony.

The tight end, 34, rocked an bold red suit with a white shirt and matching sneakers for the Thursday, June 13, event, which was held at Nelson Atkins Museum in Kansas City, Missouri. He accessorized the look with a pair of sunglasses and his Super Bowl rings from the Chiefs’ previous wins in 2020 and 2021.

Kelce ultimately chose to skip the red carpet, instead walking straight to his teammates. When asked about the inspiration for his outfit, he could be heard saying, “You already know, Chiefs Kingdom, baby!”

Four Days before the ceremony, the organization teased the unveiling of the team’s rings in a video titled, “Back-to-Back Greatness,” narrated by Jon Hamm.

“Greatness never goes out of style,” Hamm said in a Monday, June 10, YouTube video for the Chiefs, while a highlight reel from Super Bowl LVIII popped on screen. “The more you earn, the more you want because reaching football’s highest summit is the best way to be remembered.”

The clip then cut to cornerback Trent McDuffie and defensive end George Karlaftis appearing inside a museum gallery that featured the Chiefs’ historic moments.

“Our forever story started with a league of foolish dreamers,” Hamm said. “And in Chiefs Kingdom, we set a standard for greatness that will never be forgotten.”

The Chiefs have maintained an impressive record for championship victories in recent years. In the last five years, they have won three Super Bowls and continue to be the favorites in the NFL.

“The best deserve the very best,” Hamm teased. “And true greatness deserves to be celebrated in style, which is why we can’t wait to show you what’s next.”

Chiefs president Mark Donovan echoed similar sentiments as he expressed his pride in the Chiefs’ accomplishments in recent years.

“A championship ring ceremony is one of the most unique nights in the sports world as it represents the culmination of a year’s worth of work — on and off the field — and marks the last time players, coaches and staff will celebrate together before turning the page to the next season,” Donovan said on Monday. “Winning back-to-back championships is an incredible achievement, and having the chance to commemorate the season this way is a truly special privilege.”

In addition to receiving their rings, the Chiefs are also going to drop a video titled “Forging Greatness: Making the Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII Ring Presented by Jostens” via their official YouTube page on June 20. The special will take fans behind the scenes of the design and creation of the club’s fourth Super Bowl ring. It will also include interviews with players, coaches and owners. The documentary-style video will also be shown at the 2024 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.