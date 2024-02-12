Your account
Celebrity Moms

Kansas City Chiefs Wide Receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. and Girlfriend Chariah Gordon’s Family Album

By
5
Mecole Hardman Jr./Instagram; Cooper Neill/Getty Images

On the field, wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. is a three-time Super Bowl champion and off the field, he’s a loving dad.

Hardman Jr. welcomed his son, Mecole Hardman III, with girlfriend Chariah Gordon in February 2023. Gordon went into labor during Super Bowl LVII and Hardman Jr. watched the Kansas City Chiefs take home the Vince Lombardi trophy from the hospital.

“Welcoming our healthy baby boy together in this world while watching the Chiefs win the Super Bowl!! Could not be any Happier!” Hardman Jr. wrote via Instagram alongside a picture of him and Gordon holding their newborn. “A father and now a 2x Super Bowl Champ! Thanks to everyone for the prayers and support ❤️🥂⭐️🎈.”

One year later, the Chiefs returned to the Super Bowl and Hardman Jr. was not only on the field — he caught the winning pass in the overtime as the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22.

Keep scrolling to see Hardman Jr.’s cutest pictures with his son:

